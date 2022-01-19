INDIANAPOLIS — As far as ratings go, this is as bad as it gets.
Cases and hospitalizations and deaths could be higher — although they’re already near all-time highs — but as far as the statewide county ratings go, 92 out of 92 counties in red for “very high spread” is at bad as it gets.
The ratings shouldn’t surprise anyone who had been watching the state’s COVID-19 activity over the last few weeks.
While cases, hospitalizations and deaths were already near all-time highs before Christmas, the arrival of the extremely infectious omicron variant of the virus kicked those numbers from near-records to shattering records, as cases tripled in less than two weeks to more than double the previous record highs seen back in December 2020, and everything else shot up along with it.
Last week Indiana had 82 of 91 counties in red for very high spread and the numbers were still increasing at an exponential rate, so it’s no surprise to see a fully red Indiana in this week’s map.
Counties get a red rating when cases exceed 200 per 100,000 — the entire state had already been above that mark a week ago — and positivity exceeds 15%. Last week, the nine who remained in orange, the second-worst rating, had positivity rates just under that late.
So how red is northeast Indiana this week?
In LaGrange County, cases rocketed up to 742 per 100,000 residents from 260 a week ago, while positivity also sharply jumped to 24.63% from 16.76% a week ago.
Next door in Steuben County, cases broke the 1% mark with 1,326 cases per 100,000 recorded during the week, up from 945 per 100,000 last week, and positivity up at 28.09% from 20.39% a week prior.
Noble County topped 1% as well, with 1,468 cases per 100,000 up from 862 per 100,000, and positivity spiked to 27.26% from 21.04%.
And in DeKalb County, cases were up to 1,396 per 100,000 from 876 a week ago, with positivity up at 26.19% from 21.54%.
If there’s any bright spot in this week’s ratings it’s that the surge brought on the omicron variant may have already peaked, or, at least, plateaued at record levels for the time being.
Indiana is averaging 13,862 cases per day over the last seven days — the newest record high in a string of record-setting days over the last three weeks — but that’s only slightly up from when the state broke the 13,000 per day mark on Jan. 10.
For a comparison, the state went from 4,200 per day on Christmas day to that 13,000 mark less than three weeks later.
The huge number of cases has ripped through schools, with numerous school districts including Lakeland, Central Noble, East Noble, Fremont, Hamilton and MSD Steuben County having to revert to virtual classes due to high absenteeism due to student and staff illnesses and quarantines.
Hospitalizations remain near an all-time high just shy of 3,500 patients admitted for treatment of COVID and deaths have remained above 50 per day for the last month.
The omicron variant is extremely infectious, replicating rapidly and spreading easily from person to person. Because of its ability to rapidly multiply, even vaccinated individuals can pick up the virus and spread it while remaining asymptomatic themselves.
The omicron variant so far hasn’t appeared to be more severe than the delta variant that gripped Indiana since July, although even though potentially less impactful, the sheer scope of cases being recorded right now is a cause for ongoing concern.
Indiana’s vaccination rate remains flat-lined despite the ongoing huge surge in cases, with just over half of Hoosiers fully vaccinated.
Rates in northeast Indiana are much lower, with only about 1-in-3 residents of the four counties fully vaccinated.
