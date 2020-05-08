INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's budget collected came up short by almost $1 billion in April, blowing a hole into the county's budget as big as the worst year of the Great Recession in 2009.
Although a huge portion of the tax whiff was due to the state pushing the income tax filing deadline back to June, and therefore should recover most of that amount this summer, the state did also miss about $200 million in sales tax, withholding and casino taxes.
Indiana's tax collections in April were originally estimated at about $2.2 billion, but came in 43.9%, or $964 million, short.
The main impact was due to about two-thirds of Hoosiers and businesses not filing income taxes by the normal April 15 deadline. With two extra months to file, the state missed its income tax collections by $798.8 million.
As those taxes aren't forgiven, only delayed, Indiana should collect much of that later this year.
However, the state also missed out on $116.2 million in sales taxes and $49 million in gaming taxes, money it's not likely to recover because of the stay-at-home order and closures shutting businesses and therefore not generating that income for the state.
“The remainder of the fiscal year will be challenging,” Indiana Office of Management and Budget Director Cris Johnston said.
Because of the shortfalls, Indiana's total budget projection is not about 7% below expectations, almost as bad as the worst year of the Great Recession in 2009 when budget projection came in 7.9% off estimates.
