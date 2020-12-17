INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing homes are still battling COVID-19 in their facilities, with new cases popping up in buildings in all four counties in the northeast corner.
The good news is that major case spikes and deaths have slowed, but facilities throughout the region are still battling virus cases in their walls.
Noble County saw the most new cases in nursing homes during the week ended Dec. 9, with 13 resident cases in two facilities and a handful of staff cases in the county.
North Ridge Village in Albion had the largest new case count on the week, with eight resident cases, while Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla had five new resident cases and three staff cases identified. Orchard Pointe in Kendallville reported two new staff cases, but had no identifiable increase in resident cases.
DeKalb County had the next largest increase in cases and also logged new deaths, but big outbreaks in some other facilities appear to have slowed or stopped.
The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler reported six new resident cases, one resident death and one new staff case, while Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett reported five new cases and one staff case and at least one new death.
Betz Nursing Home and Auburn Village, both in Auburn, reported no new cases or deaths on the week, which is a change after both have gone through sizable outbreaks in recent weeks.
In LaGrange County, Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange continues to see some small increases week-to-week, with two new resident cases reported and one new resident death from the facility.
Steuben County, which has not had any nursing home activity in its two facilities recently, showed some small uptick in one of them. Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola reported two new staff cases and at least one resident case, the first time residents in that facility have tested positive for the virus.
Currently the case count at Northern Lakes is less than five residents, so whether it's an isolated case or the start of a larger outbreak will have to be seen.
The state continues to struggle with COVID-19 in nursing homes, as both cases and deaths statewide remain at all-time highs in long-term care facilities.
The state added 1,400 total cases from nursing homes during the reporting week and 265 deaths from facilities.
The state is currently averaging more than 200 cases per day from nursing homes and 32 deaths per day, both of which are all-time highs.
As of Dec. 9, nursing home residents accounted for about 62% of all deaths in Indiana, although they only clock in at about 4% of all COVID-19 cases.
Despite efforts to protect nursing homes and their vulnerable residents, the sharp increase in community cases had led to infiltration into nursing homes.
The good news is that outbreaks in nursing homes may drop sharply in coming weeks as long-term care facility employees are eligible for the first round of Indiana's COVID-19 vaccine program and it's possible that nursing home residents may be next in line for the vaccine as more doses become available in Indiana after front-line health care workers are vaccinated.
