Public places are reopening and people are cautiously leaving their homes despite the continuing threat of coronavirus.
When the pandemic swept through the United States early this year, causing widespread shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, precautions such as frequent hand washing and social distancing came into vogue. Those urged to take particular care are those 65 years old or older and those with chronic issues like diabetes and heart disease.
Lake James resident Greg Giant, a pharmacist who has immersed himself in lifestyle medicine, says there are ways to boost immunity to put up the best defense against COVID-19. Lifestyle medicine promotes eating plants and whole foods, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection for treatment and reversal of chronic disease.
“Every disease is something out of balance and out of control,” said Giant, who has lived in six states and studied with some of the nation’s top medical professionals.
“I was a pharmacist with my roots in geriatrics,” said Giant, 65, whose goal is to live to 110 years old.
Giant grew up in Monroeville on a little family farm, one of seven children. A Purdue University graduate, he’s segued his 40-year career in pharmacology into a lifelong study of wellness. He’s delved into functional medicine, which examines the root causes of disease, and integrated medicine, which takes account of the whole person and all aspects of lifestyle, “understanding that your body is meant to be in balance, understanding the balance of nature,” said Giant.
The foods one eats are intricately connected to one’s health.
The hectic life of Americans tends to favor processed and fast foods that can be eaten on the go or prepared quickly; complete with single-sized packaging and disposable containers.
Healthy foods come from nature, said Giant. He suggests avoiding foods “with labels” and focusing on whole fruits, vegetables, nuts and other organics with natural fats and sugars. Giant is involved in farm to school initiatives, where children are taught the value of the entire plant. For instance, the skin of an apple provides pectin, which can help heal gout, and fiber.
Frozen organic items are a good choice for stocking the home with staples, Giant said.
“It’s picked at its prime and then frozen,” he said.
Plain yogurt is another great food, he said. And don’t say you don’t like plain yogurt, because he says you should be augmenting it with your favorite fruits, nuts and granola.
“Food is medicine, supplements are medicine, herbs are medicine,” said Giant, who is also a proponent of fasting.
Additives and artificial ingredients should be avoided. Giant proposes following an ancestral diet — eating wholesome, natural, organic indigenous foods, just like our ancestors did for thousands of years.
Giant expressed concerns about the viability of a small family farm in today’s economic structure. The farm he lived on as a child spanned just 80 acres, not enough land for mega-farming practices that use large machinery and chemicals. A small farm can provide fertile soil, shading trees and natural water sources to allow a family or small community to grow much of their own sustenance. When that capability is taken away, people lose their connection to the land and to their food.
“It’s the circle of life that we’re disrupting,” Giant said. “We are an American society that ends up having more stress and disease, a declining life span and bloated medical expenses that are two to three times greater than any other industrialized country.”
He referred to the Power Nine from the Blue Zone project, which grew from a study by National Geographic reporter Dan Buettner of the practices and philosophies of some of the healthiest societies in the world. Those who observe the Power Nine will live longer, healthier lives, say those promoting the project.
The Power Nine, as described at bluezoneproject.com, are:
• Move naturally: Find ways to move more, burning calories without thinking about it.
• Purpose: Waking up with a purpose each day can add seven years to your life.
• Down shift: Find a stress relief strategy that works for you.
• 80% rule: Eat mindfully and stop when 80% full.
• Plant slant: Put more fruits and vegetables on your plate.
• Wine at 5: Enjoy a glass of wine with friends every day, but always drink in moderation.
• Family first: Invest time with your family; it may add up to six years to your life.
• Belong: Being part of a faith-based community and attending services regularly could add up to 14 years to your life.
• Right tribe: Surround yourself with people who support positive behaviors and who support you.
Those who have more viral complications generally start out with chronic disease, said Giant. He provided statistics from Italy: 49% of deaths were people with three or more diseases, 25% with two diseases and another 25% with one disease.
Aging can predispose people to disease.
“However, more and more Americans are presenting with disease at an earlier age,” said Giant, “respiratory, cardiac, obesity and diabetes being the more significant. These diseases are chronic and inflammatory. This inflammation has an impact to lower your immunity.”
Chronic diseases can be reversed through lifestyle choices, Giant said, adding, “The current COVID-19 pandemic is a shot across the bow to make changes that will impact the rest of your life.”
