ALBION — Despite concerns that coronavirus restrictions and sudden job losses in Noble County would perhaps keep people from paying their spring property taxes, the Noble County Treasurer reported that the county came through “OK.”
The county did manage to hit its collection goal for the spring, although the percentage received as of the annual due date was down a bit compared to the last two years.
As of the property tax due date of May 11, Noble County had collected $24,352,450 from taxpayers. That was approximately 104.5% of the spring collection goal, which is half of the annual tax collection expected.
Although the county surpasses it’s goal, it was down compared to the spring collections in 2019, in which 108.93% was collected, and 112.6% in 2018.
The county can collect more than its spring collection goal because some taxpayers choose to pay their entire annual bill in May instead of just a spring installment.
Because of some people paying an entire year, it’s difficult to tell exactly which areas might have been underpaid, because overpayments would mask underpayments or nonpayments until a full settlement is completed, which hasn’t been done yet.
“We have done OK on spring collections, much to my surprise,” Treasurer Michele Bricker said, but she noted that some individual taxing units may be a little short of the money they’re expecting. “I am concerned that some cities, town, schools, etc. will not have the full collections they might ‘need’ when this is all broken out through settlement. I cannot determine at this point how the taxing unit money is broken down further.”
The total tax collection this year will be less overall, as local governments only needed to levy, or raise, about $46.6 million in taxes this year as compared to $50.6 million in 2019, an overall decrease of about 7.9%.
Comparing the spring collection in 2019 to 2020, the county collected 11.65% less in taxes, again showing that income was a bit lower year-to-year.
Fourteen of Noble County’s 22 tax districts collected less taxes in 2020’s spring payment compared to 2019. Again, since different tax districts are collecting different levies than the previous year, it’s difficult to tell which may be lower because of missed payments versus those that are lower because the levy is lower.
However, some tax districts stand out with significantly lower collections than the year before.
The Town of Albion was down significantly, with the districts for Albion in Albion Township and Albion in Jefferson Township were both down, 28.8% and 42.7%, respectively. Tax rates for Albion did drop a little over 1% in 2020, but the shortfalls are significantly larger.
Other municipalities also saw lower collections. Ligonier’s collections were down 28% compared to 2019, Wolcottville was down 15% and Kendallville in Wayne Township was down 20.5%.
However, a few taxing districts were up in collections compared to the year prior. Kendallville in Allen Township was up 2.5%, while York Township was up 5.8%. Washington Township was ahead 4.34%, but tax rates in that district are 5.65% higher in 2020 than they were in 2019.
When the treasurer’s office completes its final settlements and makes mid-year disbursements to local government units — the county, the cities and towns, schools, libraries and townships — if districts were underpaid, those units may not receive the full amount of tax revenue they expected, which could cause budget issues in the latter half of the year.
Local governments do typically add some contingency to their annual budgets in anticipation of delinquent taxes, although not a significant amount.
Taxpayers didn’t face an immediate penalty if they missed the May 11 deadline this year, as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order delaying any application of late fees and penalties until July 10.
Even though penalties haven’t been charged yet, Bricker is strongly encouraging anyone who missed the tax deadline to pay as soon as they’re able.
“I must stress, it continues to be important to pay before July 10. And they need to pay before that if they have prior year delinquencies,” Bricker said. “Once you are behind it becomes harder to catch up and costs you more money. I don’t want people to have a false sense of security because of the governor’s executive order which delayed late payment penalties. Those penalties get added on July 10.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.