ANGOLA — The Steuben County United Way Board of Directors has approved a new grant to help support the United Way partner agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations to this Disaster Relief Program can be made through the Steuben County United Way website at UnitedWaySteuben.org or by mail.
"I'm proud of our organization for stepping up in this time of need for many of the agencies we help support. This will help ensure our local organizations can get through this tough time financially," said Jessica Brodock, executive director of the Steuben County United Way.
All donations made to the fund will stay in Steuben County and will help support local agencies that are struggling due to the COVID-19 virus.
If you're interested in donating to the Disaster Relief Program, donations can be made through the United Way website or mailed to 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 3D, Angola.
Steuben County United Way is a non-profit organization dedicated to impacting the income, education and health of the community. For more information go to the website or follow on Facebook at Steuben County United Way.
