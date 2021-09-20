INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana appears to have hit the peak of its latest delta-driven COVID-19 surge, as activity remains high but has leveled off over the last two weeks.
News cases and hospitalizations have come down slightly off their recent peak after a surge of constant increases through July and August, although average daily deaths from the virus remain high and haven't come down just yet.
Indiana averaged about 3,510 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last seven days, a 10.6% drop from the week before. It's the second week in a row that average daily case count has dropped.
Statewide positivity has dropped with it, falling from 8.8% to 8% average over the last week, another good sign that activity may be starting to abate.
Hospitalizations remain elevated but have dropped slightly, with 2,432 total patients in care for COVID-19 as of Sunday. That's down about 250 patients off the recent peak of 2,687 hit a week earlier.
Average daily deaths, however, have continued to climb, reaching 41.9 per day over the last seven days, up from 36.5 per day last week.
Deaths are a lagging indicator and the last to move and change directions after cases and hospitalizations, since a very ill patient will take days or even weeks to die if their case is serious and turns fatal.
As has been the case in recent weeks, the rising death toll hit the four-county area as well, with six new reported deaths across the area.
Noble County surpassed 100 deaths from COVID-19 all time, logging its 100th and 101st deaths this past week.
Those deaths occurred on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 and included on patient in their 50s and one patient in their 60s.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 10 people in their 60s, 24 people in their 70s and 59 at 80 or older.
LaGrange County logged one new death, its 75th all time, occurring on Sept. 12. The patient was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 50s, 10 deaths among people in their 60s, 21 among people in their 70s and 41 people who were 80 or older.
Steuben County recorded three deaths this past, the county's 65th, 66th and 67th.
Those deaths occurred on Sept. 10, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 and were one patient 80-plus, one person in their 70s and one person in their 50s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, three people in their 50s, 14 have been people in their 60s, 19 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 30 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
DeKalb County was the only county that didn't report new deaths, remaining at 91 all time.
The delta variant of COVID-19 remains the dominant strain circulating the state, but activity has plateaued after about two full months of increases.
Statewide vaccine uptake hasn't changed much, with about 56% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and up fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 47% are fully vaccinated.
Pfizer announced Monday that it's moving forward seeking approval of its two-shot vaccine for children age 5-11, which could open up more of the state's total population to immunizations.
Locally, vaccine rates still trail the Indiana average by about 10 percentage points or more.
While the delta variant has lead to increasing breakthrough cases among vaccinated Hoosiers, more than 80% of new cases are still occurring among the state's unvaccinated. When it comes to hospitalizations and deaths, more than 90% are among those who haven't had shots.
