LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation has awarded $35,500 in COVID-19 Recovery Grants in November to seven programs in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These grants were made possible through the generosity of donors and the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties.
Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Inc. received $11,000 to support the victim assistance program. Established in 1997, Elijah Haven is committed to providing a safe, healing, nurturing environment for all individuals affected by domestic violence and to advocate violence-free living.
“This grant will allow Elijah Haven to continue to serve victims of domestic violence by offering services free of charge. Those services include, but are not limited to, support groups and individual counseling by a licensed therapist, shelter, transportation, food, basic living necessities, etc.
We are so very grateful to the LaGrange County Community Foundation and to the community for the continued support. We could not continue to do what we do without it,” said Kathy Dunafin, executive director of Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Inc.
The 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Grant awards include:
• LCYC, Inc., Operation For the Kids, $5,000
• Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, Inc., Victim Assistance, $11,000
• Compassion Pregnancy Center, 2021 Operating Expenses, $5,500
• LaGrange County Council on Aging, Inc., PPE Barrier/Protector in LCAT Vans, $4,500
• The Mongo Community Development Inc., Mongo Light the Night, $2,000
• Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Agape Missions, $2,500
• LaGrange County Miracle Tree, LaGrange County Miracle Tree, $5,000
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
