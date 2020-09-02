LAGRANGE — Half of Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School students are absent this week.
Attendance at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School was under 50% to start this week, Superintendent Eva Merkel said Monday night, because students who were potentially exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus have been placed in quarantine.
But she cautions people not to assume the school district is the state’s newest COVID-19 hotspot, or that all of those students are actually sick. It simply means that in-person attendance at the school is down because the school district is complying with the state’s newer, tougher quarantine guidelines for those potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
It’s a requirement that has caused school administrators to lose a lot of sleep.
“We’ve only been in school for 13 days, but already it feels more like 300,” Merkel said while speaking with members of the school’s board of education Monday night.
As coronavirus cases in schools slowly start to tick up around the state, Indiana’s Department of Health has updated its quarantine requirements. As a result, students who only a week ago would have been allowed to return to the classroom once the school confirmed they have tested negative for the coronavirus are now being told to stay home for a full 14 days, and for their siblings to do the same.
“Last week it was OK for that student or staff member who tested negative to be allowed to come back in,” she explained.
Despite all the quarantines, Merkel and her staff say they’ve had very few students test positive for COVID-19.
Merkel explained the latest policy change came as state health officials became more concerned that people exposed to the virus might be tested too quickly, before the time required for the virus to be detected by a test. That’s thought to happen about four days after an exposure.
So as a matter of precaution, the state is telling school districts that students and staff should now stay home for two weeks if they were potentially exposed to the virus, regardless of what a test might say.
“We are now expecting them to quarantine for the full 14 days,” she explained.
Almost all of the students at home showed no illness. It’s caused a lot of headaches for both the school and parents.
“We are complying and trying to let families know as soon as we know what the department of health is suggesting,” she said.
Merkel continued, saying she now spends a portion of her day trying to explain the state’s newest policy to parents.
“The state now says that if a student is presenting with unique symptoms — I’ve explained to a lot of parents, if your child gets migraines all the time, that’s their normal; if your child has a sore throat like I do all through the hay fever season, that’s their normal; I don’t have to stay home because of that — but if I start to develop one of the COVID symptoms, I have to stay home.
“What really confuses people, last week I could have symptoms, my siblings are home with symptoms, I could go get tested and if I get a negative, everyone could come back to school,” she added. “But now if I come in contact with someone who tested positive, I have to quarantine for a full 14 days.”
Merkel said the school system has done a good job sanitizing school buildings and keeping the virus in check. Instead, it appears the virus is spreading within the community, not the school.
That matches up with reports from the Indiana State Department of Health, which has stated that many younger people are being infected as social gatherings outside of the school like camps, parties or clubs and then bringing the virus to class.
“We really haven’t had positives come in until now,” she added, “and now we’re dealing with real contract tracing due to someone coming in with a positive.
With the Labor Day holiday quickly approaching, Merkel is worried things will only get worse before they get better.
“The big concern we have now is that we have a long weekend coming up and if people do stupid things, who knows what’s going to be out in the community?” she said. “I will be sending a reminder out to families saying we can only control what we can control here. We have a long weekend coming up and that doesn’t grant free reign to expose yourself to who knows what out there by not following good hygiene and mask wearing. I will predict that we will have a lot more cases in our community after this weekend.”
Merkel sent out a notice to parents letting them know the school is opening up the option for students to switch from in-person education to virtual learning. Parents will have until Friday to make that change if they wish.
Lakeland offered its students three options, a traditional in-person education, a virtual learning environment with the student linking up to the school via the Internet, and finally, a hybrid option that allows students to attend school virtually with limited interactions with teachers while still allowing them to participate in some extra curricular activities.
“In short, I know its extremely frustrating for a lot of people and I feel your frustrations, but those are the guidelines for public health we have to follow,” she said.
Board members voiced their frustrations that school systems in the area and across the state seem to be held to a higher standard than what local health boards are enforcing at businesses and factories.
