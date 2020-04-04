ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are requesting people with lake homes who are coming to the county to flee urban hotspots with large numbers of COVID-19 cases to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days after their arrival.
In a letter sent to selected media, commissioners said visitors from out of town were being asked to follow all of the typical government warnings during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’ve taken a lot of calls from people at the lakes who are worried that people are coming here to get away from the cities and they’re sick,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said on Saturday morning.
Liechty specifically said people were coming to Steuben County from places like New York, which is the hardest-hit area of the United States in terms of COVID-19. As of midnight Friday, Steuben County had four known cases of COVID-19, a daily Indiana State Department of Health report said.
Liechty said there’s no proof that people coming to Steuben County lake homes have the virus but pointed to the fact that asymptomatic people can carry the disease and the incubation period takes up to two weeks, so people can have the virus and be spreading it unbeknownst to them in places like grocery stores.
Commissioner Jim Crowl acknowledged the county has no more control over out-of-state and other lake visitors visitors than they do with residents when it comes to enforcing the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We have no teeth. We can’t arrest people for coming into the county. We just want people to stay safe,” Crowl said.
Beyond Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, which was just extended another two weeks on Friday, the commissioners ask that visitors quarantine themselves.
“We are requesting out-of-town visitors entering Steuben County to quarantine for at least fourteen (14) days in an effort to slow the spread,” the notice said.
Government can’t force the quarantine of people without a scientific reason, said information from the ACLU of Indiana’s website with regard to COVID-19.
The county’s message also urged people to follow the standard precautions for social distancing and the like.
“Steuben County government, in conjunction with the Steuben County Health Department, would like to remind residents and our out-of-town visitors to stay at home, monitor for fever, cough or shortness of breath, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and to maintain proper handwashing techniques,” the notice said.
The county also had the message posted on an electronic billboard near mile marker 152 on Interstate 69. The billboard, owned by radio station owner Steve Swick, is about five miles south of the Michigan border.
The billboard, in all capital letters, says, “Summer residents & guests. Please practice 14 day quarantine.” It also urges people to stay home and practice social distancing.
The billboard buy was something commissioners and the Steuben County Health Department agreed to do. Some Steuben County Council members were also aware.
The county is paying for the billboard, but when asked how much it cost, Liechty indicated that information would be made public at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners
The decision to make a billboard purchase was done outside of a public meeting, apparently justified that it was a decision in the best interest of the health of the community.
The commissioners meet again in regular session on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center. Out of the need for social distancing and keeping crowds to a minimum, the public is allowed to attend the meeting by conference call. To attend by conference call, dial 668-4601. Attendees are asked to mute their phones unless called upon to keep distractions to a minimum.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Connie McCahill, president and CEO of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, said the hospital is always prepared for an influx of population with summer residents and their guests and now was not any different.
Crowl said summer visitors always put a strain on government when the population swells from the normal of about 38,000 to more than 100,000.
Summer residents start to return to their lake homes this month and May, though the beginning of April is about two or three weeks earlier than normal. There was a report to county officials that one local plumber, our of fear of the spread of COVID-19, was not taking calls from people wanting to open their lake places, only emergency calls.
