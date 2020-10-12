ANGOLA — Fall break can’t come soon enough for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Many of the MSD schools have been hit hard with COVID-19 related quarantines — though not major outbreaks themselves — in the first nine weeks of school.
The upcoming fall break, Oct. 19-23, offers beleaguered teachers, staff, administrators and students a bit of a respite from the new normal that is school during a pandemic.
“We are just taking it one day at a time. One more week of school and we will have a week off for fall break. Hopefully, things will improve when we return,” MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson said Friday in an email to The Herald Republican.
That statement came after it was determined on Thursday that a teacher at Angola Middle School had contracted a case of COVID-19 and two elementary teachers were placed in quarantine as a precaution after possible contact with a person or persons with the coronavirus.
“It was determined through contact tracing that no students were in close contact,” Wilson said. “Since no students were placed in quarantine, I am not going to send a letter out to parents on this situation.”
Last week, 47 students were placed under quarantine after a high school teacher tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, three other teachers and a bus driver were placed in quarantine after it was determined they had direct contact with the teacher, which is being within 6 feet of the individual for at least 15 minutes.
On Oct. 2, the junior varsity football team was placed under quarantine after being exposed to at least one player from Fairfield who had tested positive for COVID-19. That makes 79 students in quarantine at Angola High School. There are 849 students enrolled at the school.
“The 32 students (JV football team and 12 other students) that were quarantined two weeks ago are back in school today (Monday),” Wilson said in a Monday email. “There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from any of these individuals during the quarantine period.”
The football players must participate in four regular practices before they can return to competition.
“They should be good to play in this Friday’s home game,” Wilson said.
The 47 students, three teachers and one bus driver who were quarantined last Wednesday return to school Thursday.
“There have not been any confirmed cases from this group either. That should get us back to full attendance at the high school without anyone being under quarantine. Just in time for Fall Break,” Wilson said.
