High fives to people who tip and tip generously at every opportunity they get. The types of jobs that include tips are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus; people who receive tips often live paycheck to paycheck. High fives to people who tip as often as they can and as generously as they can.
High fives to every individual who is extra kind to the people who are still working. People who are working are grateful for the income but they probably wish they could quarantine at home too. In most cases, they don’t have an option.
