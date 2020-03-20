When local schools began shutting down last week and into this week, they left classes with a patchwork of expected return days.
But after Thursday, when Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered all K-12 buildings to shutter until May 1, it put everyone on the same timetable.
That being said, some schools have now needed to make more adjustments than others.
East Noble, which had planned to be out until April 17 has now had to add another two weeks to its closure, with Superintendent Ann Linson issuing a plan of attack to parents later Thursday.
"We are now extending that date to May 1, 2020 as requested by Governor Holcomb. This is obviously something we do not want to do; however, it is best for our students and community," Linson wrote.
East Noble will take a three-days-per-week e-learning approach, with students having lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and being off on Mondays and Fridays once the district returns from its spring break.
Outside of classroom activities, all school activities and events are postponed indefinitely or cancelled; graduation is on hold until a plan can be developed; and information concerning technology support/repairs will sent before April 6.
East Noble directs that questions about coursework of instruction should be sent to a student's teacher, while any other questions can be emailed to their building principal.
Beginning April 6, school lunches from East Noble may follow a different delivery schedule. Information will be announced before April 6. To receive lunches, you need to register at this link: tinyurl.com/ENSC-LunchRequest.
East Noble had previously been serving students with some drive-thru pickup sites.
Westview, which doesn't have e-learning due to its high number of Amish students, is taking some additional time to get more information from the state before announcing its planned changes.
Westview had also planned to close until April 17, utilizing most of the 20 waiver days the state had granted to get it there. With just five waiver days left at that time, the district will need more input from the state on how to proceed.
"We want to learn more from IDOE's guidance before making any statements or decisions concerning graduation," Superintendent Randy Miller said. "This situation is so tough on our students. Not seeing them in our hallways and classrooms actively engaged today is disappointing to say the least. Westview and our community will continue to work diligently through this situation and do what is best for our students."
Prairie Heights will see one of the biggest changes, as the district had previously only planned to be closed until April 10.
On Thursday, Superintendent Jeff Reed provided a brief statement indicating the district will need to form an e-learning plan as it moves forward.
"Obviously, we have used waiver days here to start, but we will be working on elearning/remote learning opportunities for our students," Reed said.
Other school districts who had planned longer shutdowns weren't as greatly impacted by the governor's order.
West Noble had planned to be out until April 27, so the district only needs to plan for one additional week out of classes.
"We originally had it planned to return to school on the 27th. This just pushes us out another week. No real change in plans for us. I am grateful for guidance on this from Governor Holcomb and the DOE," West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.