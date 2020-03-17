Effective March 17, Parkview Health suspended all elective and non-urgent surgeries, except at the Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview SurgeryONE.
This decision, made in conjunction with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s directives, will help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), and conserve the resources and staff needed to meet emerging health needs related to the pandemic, the health system said.
It made the following announcement:
Parkview will continue to perform medically necessary, urgent and emergent surgeries. These include surgeries that, if delayed, could negatively affect the patient’s health outcome. Examples include procedures that are associated with a critical diagnosis, such as cancer or heart disease, or surgeries that prevent underlying conditions from worsening to the point of emergent intervention.
Patients whose surgeries need to be postponed will be contacted. Patients who wish to electively cancel their procedures should first contact their provider to discuss potential health implications.
Parkview Health continues to take several precautions to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. All patients will be contacted the day before a medically necessary procedure to be screened for symptoms. Visitor restrictions will also be enforced, limiting each patient to one healthy adult visitor.
As a result of these changes, the Parkview Inverness Surgery Center closed March 17 and Parkview Premier Surgery was closing March 18.
