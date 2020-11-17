FREMONT — Starting Wednesday, the entire Fremont Community Schools student body will be home doing virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students will be doing daily e-learning the rest of this week as well as Monday and Tuesday next week. The district will be on Thanksgiving Break from Wednesday through Friday next week and returning in person on Monday, Nov. 30.
Superintendent Bill Stitt made the announcement in a video on the district Facebook page announcing the change on Monday.
“This is a video announcement that I kind of dread making, but it needs to be done,” Stitt said.
Positive test results were received Monday after school affecting the entire first and third grades as well as a positive result in the high school, affecting both the varsity and junior varsity girls basketball teams including coaches, managers and around a dozen eighth-grade girls.
“Also at this time, we will suspend all extracurricular activities until we start back in-person on November 30,” Stitt said.
Students that attend classes through Impact Institute will still attend regularly, as long as Impact stays open.
Wednesday’s schedule for e-learning is as follows, according to the school Facebook page:
• 8-10 a.m. — Teacher work time
• 10-11 a.m. — Block 1
• 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — Block 2
• 12:10-12:45 p.m. — Lunch
• 12:50-1:50 p.m. — Block 3
• 1:55-3 p.m. — Block 4
The schedule for Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday will be as follows:
• 8-9:55 a.m. — Teachers available online for individual instruction, small group instruction, remediation, re-teaching, group project meetings or resource time
• 10-11 a.m. — Block 1
• 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. — Block 2
• 12:10-12:45 p.m. — Lunch
• 12:50-1:50 p.m. — Block 3
• 1:55-3 p.m. — Block 4
The district will evaluate the state of the corporation and communicate how things will move forward after Thanksgiving break, Stitt said.
