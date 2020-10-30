INDIANAPOLIS — One in every four Hoosiers have now been tested at least once for COVID-19.
And many of those people have been tested more than once.
Testing rates, however, vary in the four-county area and are running lower than the statewide rate.
On Friday, Indiana hit a total of 1,684,783 unique Hoosiers who have been tested for the novel coronavirus. That’s just over the quarter mark for Indiana’s 6.73 million population.
Noble County has tested the highest percentage of its population, testing 11,152 residents, about 23.4% of the population. Steuben has tested 6,307, 18.2% and DeKalb County has tested 7,784 residents, 17.9%.
LaGrange County has the lowest per-capita testing rate in the state, testing 4,398 residents, just 11.1% of its population.
Monroe County, which contains Bloomington, has the highest per-capita testing rate in the state, with 35.7% of its residents having been tested for COVID-19.
The four-county area is averaging about 200 new individuals tested per day lately, which is up from about 125 per day at the end of September, but lowest than the highest testing point back during a post-Memorial Day surge in June, when the testing average peaked high as 275 people per day.
Indiana has greatly expanded its testing capacity from the early days of the pandemic when the state struggled to ramp up testing capacity in March and April when tests were limited.
But by May, as the state announced it was opening multiple free testing sites around the state for people who needed them, capacity to test has been steadily increasing. Nowadays, Indiana boasts 278 testing sites and the number of daily tests administered cracked 41,000 on Friday.
Although Indiana has tested a quarter of its population, the state has processed more than 2.86 million tests overall, showing that those who have been tested have tested multiple times.
Approximately 41% of all tests that have been done to date have been retests on someone who has been tested at least once before.
Those retests may be routine or they may be sporadic tests several weeks or months apart.
For example, health care workers, nursing home residents or college students may be tested routinely to check for infection and would therefore register multiple retests. Retests may also come in the form of someone who was tested earlier in the pandemic, then sought a second test some time later if they became sick again or were potentially exposed to someone with the virus.
Indiana, nor any other state, has the resources to do wide surveillance testing on a daily or weekly basis. Even if the state were to keep up a record-high 41,000 tests per day, that would represent just 0.6% of the state’s population being screened every day.
But that testing that is happening is the best resource local and state health officials have to try to identify how prevalent the virus may be in their communities, and identifying who doesn’t have the virus can be just as valuable in forming a strategy and figuring out who does, which is why health officials value high testing and low positivity rates that show more than 95% negative returns.
In total, of the 1.68 million Hoosiers who have been tested, about 10% all-time have contracted the virus at some time.
The true extent of the virus is certainly larger than those numbers record. Early in the pandemic, when testing was so limited, an academic study estimated that about 10 in 11 cases weren’t being discovered by testing.
As testing has broadened and become more widely available, that ratio has almost certainly declined, although it’s also certain that many people still carry the virus without knowing it, since it can often be picked up and carried asymptotically.
And, the ultimate downside of testing is that a COVID-19 is only a result for that particular point in town.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has often reminded Hoosiers that just because you test negative today doesn’t mean you can’t pick up the virus tomorrow.
That was even the case in her own recent infection with COVID-19 — a first quick nose swab showed negative after she had been exposed to her ill grandson but a secondary, more accurate deep swab then came back to show the virus was present.
Box, after feeling fine in the first few days, did end up with some cold-like symptoms later in the week before making a full recovery.
People in the four-county area who need or want a COVID-19 test can get one at the following locations, according to the state’s testing site map, found at coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm:
Free community testing sites
Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville
Old Butler High School, 300 E. Washington St., Butler
Health care/retail testing sites
Cameron Respiratory Clinic, 1381 N. Wayne St., Angola
Parkview FirstCare Walk-in Clinic, 512 N. Professional Way, Kendallville
Walmart, 505 Touring Drive, Auburn
Parkview FirstCare Walk-in Clinic, 1314 E. 7th St., Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.