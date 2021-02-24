INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana logged just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but deaths were low and positivity remains very low as the state continues to see less virus activity.
New cases activity is running similar to a week ago, but positivity has continued to trend down as the state hits some of its best marks ever.
Indiana logged 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as numbers peaked over the thousand mark for the first time this week.
Cases ran from about 750-1,400 per day last week and so far this week have been ranging from a low of 679 to 1,006 on Wednesday. Cases usually run a bit higher later in the week as more tests are usually process late in the week, but overall figures are tracking similar to a week ago.
Wednesday's 1,006 cases came on more than 41,000 tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 2.44%.
Indiana wants to see positivity rates below 5% and the state has now achieved that for 16 days straight, one-shy of the best stretch ever in mid- to late-September. However, positivity has been lower now in comparison to those September days, so the state is actually doing even better than then recently.
The state's seven-day positivity rate, which runs a week in lag, now sits at 4.1%, the best ever, even better than the previous low point of 4.3% set in late September.
Indiana logged 14 deaths on Wednesday, below the monthly running average of 39 deaths per day. There were no new deaths reported in the four-county area.
Statewide deaths have rapidly decreased since the beginning of the year as both COVID-19 has retreated and vaccines have been distributed to the state's most vulnerable.
Indiana was averaging 97 deaths per day on Jan. 1 but that has fallen to just 10 deaths per day lately, which is what was typical for most of the period between July and September when COVID-19 activity was low.
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 886 patients as progress has stalled over the last few days. Still, that level is within the range of what was typical during summer 2020, when the hospital census generally ran between 600-900 patients.
Locally, the four-county area continues to see just a handful of new cases.
Noble and DeKalb counties each reported eight new cases of COVID-19, while Steuben County logged four and LaGrange County just one.
Steuben and DeKalb counties improved from orange to yellow in the weekly county metrics rating, while Noble and LaGrange counties held at yellow and blue, respectively, resulting in a loosening of gathering size restrictions.
