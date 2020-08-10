INDIANAPOLIS — The 2020 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards announce the shortlist of books eligible for top honors in its seven literary categories.
The list includes a National Book Award-winning author who grew up in Angola, Phillip Hoose.
Thirty-seven books written by Indiana authors and published in 2018 and 2019 have been shortlisted for the awards, which will be announced on Sept. 1.
Shortlisted books were written by lifelong Hoosiers, professors at Indiana colleges and universities, former residents and others with a deep connection to Indiana. They feature stories about life in Indiana, nature and interesting people. At turns whimsical and serious, funny and haunting, shortlist honorees address pressing topics such as race, immigration, teen pregnancy and suicide, as well as otherworldly fare such as fairies, airships and voodoo.
Hoose was included on the list for children’s books.
Hoose, who was born in South Bend and spent his childhood in Angola and Speedway, was nominated for “Attucks! Oscar Robertson and the Basketball Team that Awakened a City,” which tells the true story of the all-black Crispus Attucks High School basketball team that broke the color barrier in segregated 1950s Indiana.
The shortlists are part of the new format for the prestigious awards, designed by Indiana Humanities with support from Glick Philanthropies. Awards are now made every other year. In between award years, starting in 2021, local honorees will have the opportunity to participate in a statewide tour to connect with readers, teachers and students.
“In putting together these shortlists, our judges have created a collection of books that show the world that Indiana’s literary scene is vibrant, varied and exciting,” said Keira Amstutz, Indiana Humanities president and CEO. “We are so grateful to Glick Philanthropies for helping us introduce more readers to Indiana authors and the incredible works of literature they create.”
Judges for the Indiana Authors Awards included former winners, writers, educators, scholars, local bookstore owners and librarians. Judges chose to shortlist books in the following categories: children’s, young adult, poetry, genre, emerging, nonfiction and fiction. Book winners will be announced on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. via a Facebook Live Premiere Event, and on Instagram and Twitter and via an email to subscribers at 11:10 a.m. Follow @INAuthorsAwards and sign up at www.IndianaAuthorsAwards.org to receive the announcement. A Literary Champion—an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to Indiana’s literary community—will be announced on Sept. 2 at the same time and via the same channels.
Each category winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, a hand-crafted limestone award and the opportunity to make a $500 donation to an Indiana library of their choice.
“It is exciting to see so many authors recognized for their contributions to Indiana literature,” said Marianne Glick, chair of the Glick Family Foundation and daughter of Eugene and Marilyn Glick. “They both honor and build on a rich tradition, and I am confident that every Hoosier and every book club in Indiana can find a number of books on these lists that they will enjoy reading and discussing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.