ANGOLA — Steuben County’s chief environmental health specialist made a plea Monday to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in hopes of getting the word out that the community needs to vigilant in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Alicia van Ee told commissioners the spread of COVID-19 has taken off in recent days.
“We have seen a record number of cases coming forward,” van Ee said.
Over a five-day period last week, 71 new cases were recorded, which has pushed up various state metrics that has placed Steuben County in the state’s orange zone, which means transmission is great and officials might consider curbing certain activities in order to prevent. Being classified in one level less than the worst, red, brings attention from the Indiana State Department of Health, which tries to send in resources in hopes of curbing spread of the coronavirus.
Van Ee asked officials to help spread the word to wear masks, social distance and wash hands regularly.
Last week’s case increase wasn’t limited to a specific age group or any type of activity. The jump wasn’t from congregate care or concentrated living places like a college dormitory or a specific “super spreader” event.
“This is actually people getting sick and being admitted to the hospital,” van Ee said.
This community spread, as van Ee called it, might be, in part, due to “COVID fatigue.” This is where people in a community have become so tired of dealing with COVID-19 that they let down their guard and don’t practice safety measures such as wearing masks, distancing from people and consistent and proper washing of hands.
“A lot of people are having pandemic fatigue,” van Ee said.
Meanwhile, contrary to recent reports, health officials are not counting college students in their home county as opposed to where they are attending school.
That has changed, van Ee said. Students who are living away from home at an Indiana college are not being urged to give their home addresses for purposes of case counts. They are being told to count the address where they are attending school. Previously they had been included in counts of their home counties.
This is being done to better track cases in the specific county where the students live. It also is important for contact tracing efforts, van Ee said.
Some time ago, case counts were increasing among people 29 and younger. It had initially been attributed to students who were away at college.
Now that’s not the case. While some local students who are away at school might end up in Steuben County’s case count, generally from now on college students on the Steuben count will be those from Trine University in Angola. And the numbers at Trine have been relatively low for a facility that includes communal living.
Trine has had 107 cases and 91 people are considered recovered. Trine’s positivity rate, at 2.9%, is well below the “safe” target for a community, which is 5%. There have been 3,707 tests conducted with Trine students, faculty, staff and athletic personnel.
Correction
Due to information provided to The Herald Republican, times for local testing at a new facility at Commons Hall in Commons Park, Angola, were incorrect.
When the test site opens, which is expected to be sometime late next week or the beginning of November, the site is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-7 p.m.
We apologize for the error.
