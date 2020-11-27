The normal crowds at the big box stores in Angola and the crush of people at The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont weren't there this Black Friday, but that doesn't mean the shoppers weren't out in force.
Store managers reported decent crowds — at Menards in Angola they opened the doors early so the crowd could be distanced and to relieve the shoppers from the cold — just not the typical Black Friday crush.
Black Friday with a COVID-19 pandemic looked a lot different. For the most part, people were wearing masks, even though there were a few defiant ones who would remove their masks once they got past store personnel.
"For the most part everyone's been in good spirits, keeping their masks on. I think everybody knows the drill by now," said Adam Moses, general manager at the Angola Menards store.
The big box stores throughout the region were handing out masks at their front doors if people didn't have them to wear.
Stores generally have been offering Black Friday deals online and many stores started their sales at the start of this week. This has contributed to smaller crowds, though it didn't stop people from shopping.
At the Outlet Shoppes, Ben Zubke, Fort Wayne, was on his third stop of the day, starting in Auburn at Walmart before making his way with his family to Rural King in Angola then to rural Fremont. They were probably going to circle back and hit some stores back in Fort Wayne before calling it a day.
"There really wasn't any traffic that you would expect on a Black Friday," Zubke said. "There's a few people, just not a lot of traffic."
Zubke said he likes the experience of being out, shopping on the day after Thanksgiving. And he didn't miss the crowds.
"I would say the best part is there hasn't been the traffic, not a lot of people. I guess that's making the shopping easier. A lot of people are shopping online. But we like the actual experience of going and shopping, the nostalgia of Black Friday shopping," Zubke said.
Angola Police Officer Darrin Taylor, who was working at the Angola Walmart store, said there was a steady crowd, but not the usual Black Friday masses and without any pushing and shoving that sometimes accompanies super buys for laptops, televisions and the like.
Moses said Menards went out of its way to make sure its employees and customers were treated well and and provided a safe shopping experience.
"I love working for this company, especially this year, because you can tell they care about the employees and the people shopping here. Obviously they're a business, they're here to make a profit, but you can tell they put the people first, especially this year," Moses said.
Zubke said in all of the stores he visited Friday everyone was wearing a mask and were keeping their distances from those outside their bubble.
