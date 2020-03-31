GARRETT — Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt called on residents to remain calm and to stay home to combat spreading COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in an address on the city’s Facebook page, City of Garrett Indiana.
He made his remarks March 23, shortly after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued four executive orders, including one ordering residents to stay home through April 6 unless on essential business.
“We have closed City Hall, and we are encouraging you to pay your utility bills online, by mail or with the drop box on Keyser Street,” Fiandt said. “Today, Gov. Holcomb ordered automatic extensions of all state licenses, and police will refrain from issuing citations from expired driver’s licenses and registrations during this emergency.”
He also reflected on the executive orders issued by the governor. Those executive orders can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
“I ask for all of you to please obey these executive orders,” Fiandt said. “Whatever you do, don’t panic. We will get through this horrible situation together.
“Don’t hoard. There is no reason to hoard things,” he added. “Help each other out when you can or are able to. (Make) a friendly call or house check to your neighbor maybe you haven’t seen for a while or just check up on him or her to make sure they are OK.
“Take a lot of precautions,” Fiandt said. “You don’t need to catch this and bring it home to your family.
“The City of Garrett will continue to give you your water and electric, your police and fire coverage throughout this entire horrible experience.”
Fiandt directed residents to Garrett’s website, garrettindiana.us, and its Facebook page for Holcomb’s executive orders and explanations of essential businesses and services.
“Please stay calm,” Fiandt said. “We will get through this.”
