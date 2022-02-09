INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates continue to drop across Indiana, with the state seeing another weekly drop back to "minimal" spread, the lowest rating.
Last week state spread was scored as "low" and "moderate" the week before that, showing a continuing downward trend.
In the 17th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Jan. 29, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatients providers was 1.45%, down from 2.07% a week ago.
That report include 682 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 80% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 1.46%, down from 2.04% the week prior.
Flu rates are now running well lower than average. This week's rate was tied with the mild 2015-2016 season and only higher than last year's 2020-21 season, which was the lowest in recent history as mitigation measures for COVID-19 helped suppress flu spread.
Flu rates were about 2% 2014-15 but higher in other years, running about 3-5% in normal years and as high as about 8% in the severe 2017-18 season.
Flu rates do sometimes tick up later in the spring — despite being at the same point now in 2014-15, that season did see a late spike to around 4.5% in early March, but in most years they stay stable and/or start decreasing for the rest of the year.
Indiana recorded two new deaths this past week, taking its season total to 18.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
