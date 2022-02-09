Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.