INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to see around 46,000 Hoosiers per week coming in to get a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a level the state's been holding at for four weeks now.
COVID-19 activity has been and continues to shoot sharply upward, but the rate of new vaccines has remained flat for a month.
Indiana continues to see the vast majority of its new cases, hospitalizations and deaths coming from unvaccinated people, but that fact hasn't moved the needle much since the delta-variant-driven surge started in July.
This past week, Indiana had 46,794 Hoosiers come in for their first dose of a vaccine, whether that's the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That's up a little bit from last week when about 45,100 people came in for shots, but the state has been in the 45,000-46,000 range for the last four weeks and was at close to 43,000 the week prior to the streak.
Pfizer received full Food and Drug Administration approval for its two-dose vaccine for all people 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still being used under an Emergency Use Authorization, with full approval pending.
Some people had claimed they were not seeking out vaccines, deeming the shots "experimental" and noting that they had not been fully approved. With one now fully approved, clinics haven't showed any signs of major upticks.
Locally, 648 residents in the four-county area received first shots as the majority of people in the local region remain unvaccinated.
Noble County led local counties with 248 new vaccine recipients, followed by DeKalb County at 182, Steuben County at 149 and LaGrange County with 69 more since last Friday's total.
Statewide, 54% of eligible Hoosiers 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but rates remain far behind in the local area.
Steuben County is closets at 45.4%, followed by DeKalb County at 41.3%, Noble County at 39.9% — 13th lowest of Indiana's 92 counties — while LaGrange County remains last in the state at 24.7%.
Adjusting for LaGrange County's local Amish population, which is not likely to take the vaccine, estimates put the county's English population at rates similar to local neighbors around 40%.
The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to drive COVID-19 activity sharply upward in the state, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all rising and showing now signs of leveling off.
Indiana has averaged about 3,800 new cases per day over the last week, the highest numbers seen since January. Meanwhile total hospitalizations has risen to 2,186, the highest since Jan. 20. And average daily deaths have risen to about 20 per day, once sitting at low as two per day in mid-July before the surge started.
Most of the statewide activity is occurring among the 55% of the state that is not vaccinated, either by choice or because they're younger than 12 and can't be vaccinated yet.
The high infectivity of the delta variant is leading to more breakthrough cases — infections occurring in someone who has been fully vaccinated — but the statewide new cases are primarily coming among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
Last week, the state did see 2,861 more breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but that accounted for only 11% of new cases, with the other 89% coming from the state's unvaccinated cohort.
Hospitalization and death rates are also lower for vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough case as compared to unvaccinated Hoosiers who pick up the virus.
Over the past two weeks, approximately 4.6% of unvaccinated Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 0.54% have died. Those rates are higher than rates among vaccinated Hoosiers, at 1.6% hospitalization rate and 0.25% death rate.
