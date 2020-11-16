AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners will renovate a room in the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St.
Commissioners on Monday hired Nester Construction of Corunna to remodel the “Red Room” in the basement of the building. Nester submitted the low bid of $9,750.
The project will remove theater-style seats in the room and install a level floor in place of the existing floor that slopes toward the front of the space. The contractor will remove carpeting on the walls and install new wiring and insulation.
The result will be a space that can be used for overflow meetings or as additional office space, possibly for the Probation Department, said Commissioners President William Hartman. The room is approximately 22 feet by 30 feet.
Commissioners will seek a buyer for the theater seats, which Hartman said are in good shape, despite being nearly 40 years old. The county will ask “a minimal price” for the seats, he said.
