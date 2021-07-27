KENDALLVILLE — For the first time in months, a local nursing home is experiencing a new outbreak of COVID-19.
The virus is even affecting some residents who have been vaccinated, as the facility experiences some breakthrough cases.
On Tuesday, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff reported that a new outbreak has been identified at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, with “multiple cases of positive tests” for COVID-19.
The outbreak has been within just one wing of the facility, but those who have been identified infected include some residents who have previously been fully vaccinated against the virus.
“The majority of the people involved were vaccinated, but they are also quite vulnerable because of their age group and general health which makes them at higher risk for infection in spite of vaccination,” Gaff said. “These are breakthrough cases, correct. We don’t know if they involve the delta variant or other variant at this time. The Indiana State Department of Health strike team was in the facility already because of an initial case, but now we have multiple positives and it’s limited to one wing of the facility.
“It’s important that people know that the virus is or has been recently present in the facility and if they visited the facility during this last weekm there is the possibility they may have been exposed to the virus,” Gaff said, adding that free testing remains available at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
The outbreak is a rarity in Indiana this year, as COVID-19 has been mostly eradicated from nursing homes in Indiana in recent months.
As vaccinations went out swiftly to vulnerable residents of nursing homes, average daily cases dropped around five cases per day or lower statewide from about mid-March through now. Deaths among nursing home patients have also been nearly eradicated during that same time.
Vaccination rates among Hoosiers 65 and older are higher than 75%, which has helped to significantly reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus among the most vulnerable population.
But the return of the virus to a facility is a concern, Gaff said, because older people and those in poor health are more at risk of suffering a breakthrough infection than people who are younger and in better health.
“There are a number of factors that can have an effect on how robust your immune system is, so those people with chronic medical problems ... certainly people who are elderly, will not necessarily manifest as robust a response with vaccination,” Gaff said.
That being said, people who are vaccinated and suffer a breakthrough infection have generally shown to have a milder case.
The risk of suffering a breakthrough case remains small. To date, only about 0.1% of the 2.93 million Hoosiers who have been vaccinated have later tested positive. More than 98% of new cases occurring in Indiana since January have occurred among unvaccinated Hoosiers.
While most residents of nursing homes are vaccinated, most residents of Noble County are not — 63% of the local population age 12 and older has not been vaccinated. Gaff noted that unvaccinated population also does include health care workers and support staff, stating that “less than 100% of the staff at all of the long term care facilities” are fully vaccinated.
Those factors allow continuing risk of the virus being reintroduced into vulnerable populations.
Northeast Indiana and Indiana as a whole both have been seeing recent upticks in virus activity over the past few weeks. While cases were once fewer than 200 per day across the state, that’s risen to nearly 700 per day as of this week.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have also increased 72% over the past two weeks, with nearly 700 Hoosiers admitted for COVID-19 treatment as of this week.
Noble County moved to a yellow rating via the state’s COVID-19 metrics map last week, representing “moderate” spread, breaking a streak of seven consecutive weeks with indicators suggesting low spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, Indiana topped 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since May 15.
The upticks, a nursing home outbreak and breakthrough cases in a vulnerable population are all matters of concern, Gaff said, and a reminder that people should be continuing to take COVID-19 seriously.
“My level of concern is acute. I’m very concerned that the virus is more prominent than it has been in the previous several weeks and I feel that the majority of people that I encounter are not taking any precautions any more with regard to the virus in that it is seldom you find someone wearing a mask, even the plexiglass shields that were put up in some cases have come down,” Gaff said. “I think we’re letting our guard down early and we have a large unvaccinated cohort in our county that makes us more vulnerable than we would be if we had better penetration of vaccination.”
Although the new outbreak constitutes some new activity, the majority of cases still being identified in the county are community cases, Gaff said.
