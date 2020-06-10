ANGOLA — Music Americana, which dates to the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976 in Angola, has been postponed this year.
Because most Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled, including all of Angola’s activities, the sponsoring organization, the Angola Kiwanis, has decided to move the concert to Nov. 8 to be held in conjunction with Veterans Day.
“We are pleased to announce that the program will be presented just prior to Veteran’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 8,” a news release said.
The show will start at 3 p.m. and will be held in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. to allow attendees to view the Veterans Tribute prior to the program. This has been an increasingly popular part of the event when it was held on July 3.
Photographs of area veterans will continue to be accepted to add to the Veteran’s Tribute until Nov. 1. Original photographs may be sent or dropped off to Karen Shelton, 117 W. Maumee St., to be copied and added to the video presentation.
Music Americana is provided annually as a musical patriotic tribute by local artists and is sponsored by the Angola 101 Lakes Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Angola Parks and Recreation Department’s holiday schedule. The event has been held in a number of venues over the years and has recently found a home in the Furth Center at Trine University.
For more information, contact Matt Stevens, 101 Kiwanis president, at matthew@stevensdc.com; or Shelton, program chair, at kwshelton64@gmail.com.
“Mark your calendars and stay tuned for additional updates,” the news release said.
