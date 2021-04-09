Indiana’s public health officials are warning about unintended consequences in their ability to issue and enforce emergency health orders if changes in an Indiana Senate bill go through.
The bill, which is being crafted primarily as a check in response to COVID-19 restrictions, is likely to have impacts on a wide-reaching scope of health issues, which is why the Indiana Public Health Association and Indiana State Association of County and City Health Officials lined up Friday to share their objections.
Indiana lawmakers are on the verge of finalizing Senate Bill 5, which passed both houses of the Indiana General Assembly and is now headed to conference committee to iron out some differences in the versions.
The bill includes several provisions, including allowing localities to pass order less restrictive than a statewide public health order; requiring approval by local elected officials to pass orders more restrictive than a state order; switching health orders appeals from a court matter to a local matter decided by county elected officials; and requiring approval of new health officers and adding more levers for a health officer to be removed from their position.
The bill passed the Indiana House and Senate with one-party support from the Republican supermajorities. Local legislators Reps. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, Denny Zent, R-Angola, Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, and Sens. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange and Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, all voted for the bill.
On Friday, the two statewide organizations representing public health officials across Indiana joined to voice their objections to the changes, warning that not only will it create inefficiencies in responding to health emergencies, it’s likely to cause issues well beyond complaints some have had with response to COVID-19.
“This bill would have a far-reaching and profound impact on the many other duties and responsibilities of local health departments,” said Dr. Jeremy Adler, the Tippecanoe County Health officer and representative of the Indiana State Association of County and City Health Officials.
Adler highlighted three main grievances with the bill in its current state:
• Shifts control of major public health decisions to elected officials, who generally lack the expertise in specific public health topics
• Shifts appeals of public health orders from the court system to county government, creating the need for a new government layer to respond to appeals
• Allows establishments who choose to appeal a public health order to remain in operation while the appeal is being processed, potentially allowing a threat to public health to continue for days, weeks or months as the issue is litigated locally
The bill covers “any aspect of a declared emergency that is not addressed by an executive order or if a local order addresses an aspect of a declared emergency more stringently than an executive order,” which health officials warned expands its scope just beyond the current or any future pandemic declared by the governor.
“Indiana Senate Bill 5 would be a dangerous experiment Hoosiers would soon regret,” Adler said.
Dr. David Welsh, health officer for Ripley County, elaborated on those points, noting that public health leaders frequently communicate and collaborate widely with other local leaders and weigh the impacts of health orders and when they need to be issued.
“Local public health officials take very seriously their role to protect the public health and make sure the economic impact is minimized and personal freedoms are maintained,” Welsh said. “We’ve been successful because all the stakeholders have been working together.”
But Welsh also reminded that the role of the health department extends well beyond just COVID-19, which has been a main focus over the last year.
The county health department also oversees sewage; water safety both in natural bodies, municipal water systems and public amenities like pools and water parks; and, commonly, food safety.
Speed is critical in public health and stripping public health officials of the ability to enact their own emergency orders. For example, if a disease outbreak occurs at a restaurant, that eatery needs to be shut before people can eat them and potentially get ill.
“We need to act quickly to prevent that spread in the community. When something happens, we have to act,” he said.
Rules that would allow an establishment to remain open during an appeal could potentially allow harm to continue while the appeal is processed, he said.
The IPHA identified that provision as its top concern with the bill and will be lobbying to have it removed, as it had been in a House version, during the upcoming conference committee.
Dr. Paul Halverson, founding dean of the IUPUI Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, speaking for himself and not on behalf of the university, also stated that rules that limit more stringent restrictions on the local level run counter to the notion that public health is often a local or regional issue.
Even as seen through the COVID-19 pandemic, not all communities are affected equally. So making it harder for a local community experiencing a problem to tailor a response to its situation is counterproductive.
“That defies the whole notion around local control and local customized interventions. The entire state doesn’t suffer uniformly from disease outbreaks,” Halverson said. “To essentially say from the very beginning that unless the entire state is in a severe situation then no one should be essentially ignores the science of public health, which says we need to match the intervention to the need.”
Assuming difference between House and Senate versions are smoothed out and the bill becomes an enrolled act, public health officials will urge Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto it.
“It seems the legislature is going to pass Senate Bill 5, our hope is to reach out to the governor and ask that he veto it when/if it reaches his desk,” said Susan Jo Thomas, outgoing president of the IPHA. “This is not the time we should be pitting against each other elected officials and public health officials.”
