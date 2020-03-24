BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has canceled an activity to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “stay-at-home” order.
The district had previously scheduled Tuesday, March 31 as a date for students and parents to pick up any medicines, computer devices, computer chargers and other necessary academic materials from their school buildings.
With the governor’s executive order prohibiting unnecessary travel, parents now are asked to contact their child’s school for further instruction on obtaining these items.
DeKalb Eastern is currently on spring break, which runs through March 27. All Indiana schools are to remain closed until Friday, May 1, according to another executive order from the governor.
As of 5 p.m. March 19, DeKalb Eastern has been locked down, and all building entrances have been suspended until Monday, May 4, or until further notice. This includes all activities, practices and events, according to school officials.
Beginning the week of March 30 and continuing every week until Monday, May 4, or until further notice, DeKalb Eastern will conduct instructional eLearning.
The district said eLearning will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays will be used as governor-issued waiver days with no student work assigned on those days.
Also, beginning the week of March 30 and continuing every week until Monday, May 4, or until further notice, DeKalb Eastern will offer “grab and go” meals for pickup each Monday and Thursday.
Grab and go meals will be available at the following locations and times:
• Eastside Junior-Senior High School, west parking lot, door 5 near soccer field, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.;
• Riverdale Elementary School, east parking lot, door 4 behind school, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.;
• Mount Pleasant Church, C.R. 59 and C.R. 40, 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.;
• Coburn Corners Church, C.R. 64, east of S.R. 101, 11:40 a.m. to noon; and
• Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 64, west of S.R. 1, 12:10-12:30 p.m.
“Due to the evolving circumstances and frequent guidance from county and state officials, please continue to check dekalbeastern.com for updated information,” the school district said in a news release.
