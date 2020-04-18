ANGOLA — There would be no long swab through the nostril to scrape matter from the inner sanctum of my sinuses. No taking of my temperature, though I did go through a thorough screening at the entrance of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital before I could receive a wristband as part of my ability to gain admittance.
Had it been a normal part of this new reality that is COVID-19, I would have called the Cameron COVID-19 screening line first. On this morning, I would have spoken with either Misti Shirley or Sheri Walkup, both registered nurses who were on the first shift of staffing the 24-hour screening line.
One of the two would have talked me through my symptoms and determined what would be the best course of care: stay home in quarantine and recuperate; consult my family physician; proceed to Cameron’s Respiratory Clinic at Urgent Care, 1381 N. Wayne St., or the Emergency Room at the hospital downtown, 416 E. Maumee St., depending on the severity of my symptoms.
“It’s been a good way to keep people safe and still get them where they need to be without unnecessarily exposing others,” Shirley said.
“During these times of uncertainty, they (patients) sometimes just need a caring voice and the critical thinking of RNs,” Walkup said.
Visiting respiratory clinic
And other times it is much more serious and people need testing and possibly critical medical care.
As I made my way to Cameron Urgent Care on Friday morning, I expected to be greeted, before exiting my car, by medical personnel who also staff the Cameron Respiratory Clinic, just like the time a couple weeks ago when I showed up unexpected by the staff (although approved by hospital administration).
Had I been presenting with actual symptoms, I could have been given a COVID-19 swab test while seated in my car. However, it was snowing outside so I would have been escorted from my car, to the south rear entrance of what used to be Cameron Urgent Care, now the Cameron Respiratory Clinic and placed in an exam room that is dedicated to potential COVID-19 patients.
This time I was greeted by Quinton Crowl of the hospital’s business office instead of a nurse. Crowl was there to take me through the steps of what one would follow for testing for possible infection of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the virus that has put the world in a pandemic.
We agreed there would be no medical equipment or supplies wasted on this walkthrough — although we both wore appropriate personal protective equipment — just a look at what someone might expect to see if he or she were going through COVID-19 testing.
Dr. Charles MacLean, medical director of Cameron Urgent Care, talked about how the facility has been transformed to create one side for the respiratory clinic in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It was the first such clinic created in response to COVID-19 in northeast Indiana.
Can’t test everyone
It is important to point out that had I wanted to get tested, it would not have happened without first going through the process of calling the 24/7 COVID screening line, etc. Cameron isn’t testing people who do not have symptoms, as guided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
“We don’t have the ability to test everybody who wants to be tested, which is why we have been sticking to the screening guidelines given by the state,” MacLean said.
Nonetheless, Cameron and Steuben County have been testing more patients than neighboring counties in northeast Indiana. As of Friday morning, 279 people had been tested in Steuben County. As of Saturday at noon, DeKalb and LaGrange counties have tested less than 100 persons each and Noble County has tested 160 people.
“We’ve been cautiously aggressive with testing people,” MacLean said. That’s particularly so with medical personnel and first responders on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.
Cameron Urgent Care is still open for business for those unexpected illnesses that crop up, but the south side of the facility has been set up so COVID-19 patients would be completely segregated not only from the hospital but from regular Urgent Care patients.
“They are totally separate,” MacLean said. “I want to emphasize that if people are asked to come in (to Urgent Care) they are going to be safe.” There’s no exposure to other patients and contact with the medical staff is minimal.
Most recover
If a person with COVID-19 symptoms is stable, it’s possible she or he will be sent home with a course of care for recovery in quarantine for two weeks. MacLean said the majority of the people who test positive for COVID-19 will recover just fine.
Currently, it takes 24 to 48 hours to get test results back. When testing started, it was taking upward of 7 to 10 days to get results back.
That takes us to our next step in the journey, the emergency room, should symptoms be more severe.
If COVID-19 patients are sent to the ER, they enter in a special area that has been segregated from the rest of the ER so the risk of contamination is kept to a minimum.
Suspected COVID-19 patients are put in rooms that have negative pressure. The rooms are sealed, with a special decontamination space for staff to remove PPE after treating a patient.
The negative pressure rooms remove air and any contaminated vapor out of the space through a filtering system outside the hospital. This not only removes contaminants from the hospital, but it enables the rooms to be reentered in about a half hour after the patient has been sent elsewhere, be it a COVID dedicated in-patient room at Cameron or a different hospital. After the room can be reentered, it receives a deep cleaning from Cameron’s environmental services team. Even the plastic that now covers all equipment in the rooms is removed and replaced.
In the event treatment capacity is taxed beyond what’s set up, there’s a “cough clinic” set up in the ER that provides five additional spaces to treat people with respiratory issues that are considered stable, said Amber Schiebel, Emergency Department director.
‘Clinic in a clinic’
“It’s almost like a COVID clinic in a clinic,” Schiebel said. “It’s been a lot of well-thought out preparation and work. Hopefully we don’t need it.”
It’s all part of Cameron’s effort to be able to treat the more serious COVID-19 patients while providing a safe environment for all other patients and personnel in the hospital.
“We’re trying to keep everyone safe, doctors, nurses and our patients,” Schiebel said.
Beyond the ER, Cameron has created dedicated COVID-19 rooms on the inpatient floor, labor and delivery and pre- and post-operative areas should the pandemic take an aggressive turn and overwhelm hospital capacity in all of northeast Indiana.
Those two departments are able to treat those who need inpatient treatment or intensive care treatment.
My brief tour showed how deadly serious COVID-19 is and how Cameron has shifted into full gear to be ready in the event the pandemic overwhelms our healthcare facilities in northeast Indiana.
I have been hearing over and over about how Cameron started taking action early to be ahead of the curve; in about 2½ hours Friday morning, I got to see it first hand with all of these dedicated medical personnel at the ready.
At the same time it was eerie to see all of the folks in the hospital wearing masks as if it were part of a movie about some futuristic apocalypse.
This hospital that was brand new some six years ago has been transformed beyond one’s wildest dreams. It’s impressive yet scary. I think we’re all keeping our fingers crossed for the health and safety of our community, not just in Steuben County but throughout all of northeast Indiana.
In the coming days, another story will detail how Cameron personnel created negative pressure space in the hospital and Urgent Care in order to properly treat COVID-19 patients.
