INDIANAPOLIS — After three lower days, Indiana is again reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as daily deaths also continue to run higher than usual.
As of Thursday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state logged 1,043 new cases of COVID-19.
That's the fifth time cases have been above 1,000 in the last eight days, the only five times the state has ever topped that total.
Indiana's numbers were down below the 1,000 level on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, although reported cases are usually lower at the beginning of the week compared to the end of the week and testing was down on all three of those days.
Testing did rebound on Thursday to 16,068 tests total, including 10,976 Hoosiers getting tested for the first time. Although testing was up, with cases as high as they were, the positivity rate for the state remained high at 6.49%, right about the same level where it was when the state was topping 1,000 cases for four days straight last week into the weekend.
Reported deaths were also up on Thursday at 20, the second time the state has hit 20 or more deaths in a day in the last three days. That came after the state logged 25 deaths on Tuesday and 15 deaths on Wednesday.
Daily deaths hit only 20 once in July despite the state seeing sharply rising case counts during that month.
The state is now averaging 11 deaths per day for the month thus far in August, up slightly from 10 deaths per day average throughout July.
Average daily cases for the month are up about 200 from where they were in July, while testing is up 1,500 tests per day compared to the July average. Positivity rates have continued to increase, though, suggesting the virus is still spreading.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box advised Hoosiers to continue to take precautions and practice good hygiene because COVID-19 is continuing to spread. Box specifically noted that, with Labor Day approaching, she's concerned about large gatherings that will give the virus ample opportunity to spread more, similar to surges seen after Memorial Day and Fourth July.
Locally, Noble County posted a large increase in new cases on Thursday, while other counties were more muted.
Noble County surpassed 700 cases all-time, adding 18 cases from the day before to go to 708 overall. DeKalb County added four cases, LaGrange County was up three and Steuben County increased two.
No new deaths have been reported in the area. Noble County remains at 29 deaths all-time, while LaGrange County is at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
