448.
Grandparents. Parents. Siblings. Family members. Friends. Neighbors.
In the nearly two years since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Indiana, 448 lives in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties have ended due to the virus, with that toll continuing to rise every week as deaths across the state continue to increase this winter.
Those locals are part of more than 18,000 Hoosier lives lost lives since the first Hoosier death recorded in March 2020.
On a dashboard website, that 448 is just a number. Reduced to the extreme, you might say it’s just a third of 1% of the region’s total population. It’s about a percent and a half of all cases — for every 70 people who test positive with COVID, one doesn’t come home.
For the oldest residents in our area, a COVID-19 infection can represent odds as bad as a 1-in-5 chance of dying. For the young, nearly zero.
But about half of those who have died in our four-county area didn’t reach their 79-year life expectancy, and the age range of the deceased has been dropping over time as highly vaccinated nursing home residents are now living, while the unvaccinated folks out in the general public make up the majority of those perishing day to day from the virus.
Locally, those 448 deceased have included 231 women and 217 men. Forty-four of them were under 60 years old, including two people as young as their 30s. Those people are — were — someone to someone, local residents who are now without those lost to the virus.
More than 80% of deaths occurring in the state remain unvaccinated individuals, despite the fact that slightly more than half of Hoosiers have been immunized and a percentage benefit from natural immunity occurring after recovering from a previous infection.
“We will continue to lose more people than we need to because people are not vaccinated,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. “Indiana will see more deaths than we need to see because of our vaccine rates.”
Vaccines have been proven to reduce the chances of death from the virus, under 1% for those suffering a breakthrough case — on top of lowered odds of getting infected and getting hospitalized — as compared to 1.5% for those who forego the shots. That lower rate is even despite vaccinated individuals being, on average, much older and therefore at much greater risk of death to start with.
Just over a third of four-county area residents are fully vaccinated, dragged down in part by LaGrange County at just about 21%, making it by far the lowest in Indiana and one of the lowest vaccine rates in the entire U.S. Noble and DeKalb counties remain in the bottom fifth of Indiana’s 92 counties too, making the local area one of the state’s least protected.
While Box said that the line in the sand people have drawn on vaccines has now grown to become a chasm, state officials continue to encourage Hoosiers to raise their defenses and for individuals to do what they can to try to protect those that they know and love.
Gov. Eric Holcomb knows that the message coming from him, or the state health commissioner, or a hospital administrator may beyond the point of moving the needle for any holdouts.But a heartfelt plea from a child or grandchild, a friend, a spouse, may accomplish even after months what all other appeals could not.
“If you have been vaccinated and you’ve gotten your booster, that’s not all you can do. And if you can appeal to folks who are skeptical of the efficacy of the vaccine, please do that, you may be the person someone trusts who is holding out,” Holcomb said.
With the new omicron variant on the horizon, state health officials painted the outlook for the next few weeks as “very bleak,” with the expectation that a new, circulating variant is likely to cause cases and hospitalizations to spike even more on top of health care systems that area already running near peak capacity.
Statewide ICU bed available for all types of patients has fallen to about 9%, about the lowest its been since the start of the pandemic. Some regions of the state have only a literal handful of available beds for patients.
COVID-19 patients in hospitals total more than 3,000 right now — close to the highest its ever been — and numerous hospitals have raised red flags about the crunch.
Although the omicron variant has so far shown to be no more dangerous, and possible even less severe, than other strains like the currently dominant delta variant, it’s impact isn’t zero and any new hospitalizations piled on top of overflowing wards is a serious concern for health care providers.
In mid-December, Parkview Health made a plea for people to do whatever they can to avoid the hospital, with northeast Indiana facilities running at all-time peaks.
On Thursday, IU Health, the state’s largest healthcare system painted a darker tone with a message to Hoosiers — “We’re at our breaking point.”
“Our hospitals are taking in more patients than we have beds. Treating strokes, cancer and car accidents is becoming a daily challenge. What can you do to help? Get vaccinated. Get boosted. Get tested. Get masked,” IU Health said in its Thursday tweet.
Those impacts reach beyond just whether COVID-19 live or die. With resources and staff at hospitals stretched to the point of snapping, it impacts care for every individual who needs to access health care in their community.
“When you have extraordinary stresses on any given health care system, it can affect the care of all patients, not just patients with COVID-19,” Parkview Health Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Jeffrey Boord said in December.
If facilities are slammed leading to impacts in care on other non-COVID but life-threatening conditions, those can lead to even more deaths, ones that don’t show up on a statewide dashboard tracking COVID-19.
After a deadly 2020 in which thousands of Hoosiers lost their lives, 2021 proved worse as the extremely infectious delta variant ravaged the state’s unvaccinated. Although the omicron variant looms, Box was optimistic that the situation could improve in 2022.
But that improvement will likely take buy-in from more Hoosiers, including the approximately 3 million who have had almost full year of opportunity to get vaccinated and still haven’t.
That leaves Indiana where it is today.
Statewide, 18,386 dead.
Locally, 448 gone.
And more likely to come.
“I know everyone is tired of COVID-19,” Box said. “None of us could have ever prepared for this crisis in this duration. The toll has been enormous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.