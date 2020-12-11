ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department will be conducting flu clinics out in the community next week.
The clinics, which provide free flu vaccinations, will be held at:
• Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department, 6035 N. S.R. 327, Orland, on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department, 8404 W. 500S, Hudson, on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It is open to anyone who is 19 years old and older. It is the regular strength flu shot.
An appointment is recommended for social distancing and it can be made by calling 668-1000, ext. 1500. Walk-ins are welcome as well.
People who can’t make these clinics may also get a shot in the Steuben County Health Department’s office in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, by calling the above phone number.
