INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana is now showing to be the state's biggest COVID-19 hotspot, with three of four counties in our local area now rated orange, representing high spread of COVID-19.
Five of the seven counties rated orange this week are located in the northeast corner of the state, even as most of Indiana is showing low spread of the virus.
Indiana, as a whole, looks better overall this week, but northern Indiana continues to struggle with higher COVID-19 activity.
A week after Steuben County turned in an orange rating, that county was joined by LaGrange and DeKalb counties, which both saw their ratings drop this past week.
Noble County holds in yellow, representing moderate spread, for now. But the local area was also joined by Elkhart and Whitley counties nearby that also hold orange rating this week. LaPorte County in northwest Indiana and Jefferson County in the far southeast were the only other two counties rated orange this week.
DeKalb and LaGrange counties were both rapidly moving toward orange last week and didn't hold or make improvements, leading to a drop in their ratings this week.
DeKalb County had little change in its per-capita cases this past week, but its positivity rose again to throw it to the orange rating. Positivity increased to 10.81% from 8.25% a week ago, while cases held steady at 151 per 100,000, down narrowly from 154 per 100,000 a week ago.
If positivity were to fall under 10%, DeKalb County would drop back to a yellow rating, but the county has seen consistently rising positivity over the last few weeks so it would need to turn a corner to make the improvement.
LaGrange County saw some improvement in its positivity rate, which double last week to more than 13%, but had another increase in case counts that threw it into the new color grade. Cases rose from 85 per 100,000 last week to 113 per 100,000 this week, while positivity fell slightly to 12.43% from 13.82% a week ago.
In order to get back to yellow, LaGrange County would need to either have cases drop below 100 per 100,000 or have positivity fall under 10%.
Steuben County, which hit orange last week as one of seven counties across the state to earn that grade that week, stayed there despite an improvement in positivity but another large increase in per-capita cases.
Positivity dropped below 10% to 9.1% from 11.42% a week ago, but cases shot up to 222 per 100,000 from 167 per 100,000 a week ago.
In order to get out of orange, Steuben County would need to drop below 200 cases per 100,000 while also maintaining a positivity rate below 10%.
Noble County is the only local spot in the four-county area to not be orange this week and the county is not threatening to rise to that level at this point.
Noble County saw improvement in both metrics, with cases dropping slightly to 129 per 100,000 from 163 a week ago, while positivity fell to 5.54% from 7.08% a week ago.
Noble County could make the improvement to blue, representing low spread, if positivity fell below 5% and cases dip below 100 per 100,000 next week.
Northern Indiana continues to be the worst part of the state, with every county on the northern border in orange or yellow as well as every county on the southern border of those north-end counties.
Other than the northern counties going two-deep — and in northeast Indiana three deep as Allen and Whitley counties are both higher than blue — the rest of Indiana is mostly in blue for low spread of COVID-19.
Outside of a pocket of yellow counties including and surrounding Indianapolis and a few counties along the northwest border and around Tippecanoe County, the home of Purdue University, the rest of the state is in blue.
The number of blue counties increased 52 from 46 a week ago, while the number of yellow counties dropped from 39 to 33. Most the improvement came in south-central counties that dropped yellow ratings back to blue this week.
When asked about why northern Indiana is seeing more activity than other parts of the state, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box pointed to Michigan as a likely cause, as that state continues to have one of the highest daily cases counts of any state in the U.S.
Michigan has not just been seeing a lot of new cases, but have been seeing a large amount of the B 1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, first identified in the United Kingdom, which is know to be more contagious than the original sequence of the virus encountered throughout 2020.
The risk of hospitalization also appears to be higher with that particular variant, including among younger people who are usually less likely to suffer serious symptoms of the virus.
"The virus does not respect state lines, it does not respect county or ZIP code lines," Box said. "There is a lot of back and forth with work and pleasure and other things people do and I'm sure that's contributing."
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver reminded Hoosiers that they've seen regional outbreaks in the past and those localized pockets of cases can quickly spread to other parts of the state if left unchecked.
After several weeks of rising case counts, positivity and hospitalization numbers, Indiana as a whole saw improvement this past week for the first time since mid-March, although case counts in the four-county area were higher as reflected by this week's country metrics map.
Nearly 1.8 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday and all Hoosiers age 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine.
People can sign up at ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance registering for a vaccine appointment.
Local clinics have reported that vaccine demand has slowed recently, as local health departments reported that they have appointments available that are going unfilled.
About 1-in-4 residents in the four-county area have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which trails the statewide rate of 33%.
LaGrange County, in part due to its high Amish population, has the second-lowest vaccination rate in Indiana. Steuben County is the only local county beating the statewide average, with 36% of its residents fully vaccinated.
