FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne-based U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady recused herself on Tuesday from presiding over a lawsuit challenging Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The case was reassigned to a federal court judge operating out of the South Bend district court.
The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in the district court in Fort Wayne, represents eight IU students — led by Noble County resident and incoming sophomore Ryan Klaassen — and challenges IU's requirement that all students and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19 to start the 2021-22 school year.
Klaassen, a Westview High School graduate, leads the lawsuit. Although he has already received a religious exemption from IU allowing him to defer on getting the vaccine, he has further objected to alternative requirements set by the university that exempted students must continue following masking and testing protocols while on campus.
On Tuesday, Brady filed a recusal in the case, asking South Bend-based Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio to reassign the case. DeGuilio then assigned the case to Judge Damon R. Leichty, who is also based in the South Bend district courthouse.
Brady's recusal did not state any specific reason, citing only the federal case reassignment statute and a local district court rule regarding reassignment of cases.
"A civil case must be randomly reassigned to another district judge in the district if the presiding district judge is disqualified," the cited local rule states.
Brady, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump and Senate confirmed and commissioned in Fort Wayne in April 2019, completed her undergraduate studies at Indiana University before obtaining a law degree at Valparaiso University.
Leighty also has IU connections, having obtained his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He was also nominated to the bench by Trump and was confirmed and commissioned to the northern district court in July 2019.
As of Wednesday morning, the court had not issued any decisions on motions filed, including a request from the plaintiffs to expedite the case ahead of IU's fall start date of Aug. 15.
No hearings have yet been set in the suit.
On Tuesday, attorneys representing the university filed their appearances as well as a response to the motion to expedite proceedings, asking the judge to deny that request citing that complainant attorney James Bopp Jr. had provided insufficient evidence to show harm or a likelihood the lawsuit would succeed on its merits.
IU attorneys noted that six of the eight complainants had already received exemptions from the vaccine requirement, while the other two had not requested one.
"Six of the Plaintiffs have already obtained exemptions from IU’s vaccination policy, so they are without a basis for alleging they will be harmed if IU’s COVID-19 vaccination policy is not urgently enjoined," university counsel Anne K. Ricchiutuo wrong in the response. "The remaining two Plaintiffs apparently have not requested an exemption from the vaccination policy, so they have an avenue other than an expedited injunction to avoid the purported irreparable harm they are alleging will befall them without entry of an injunction before August 1 or 15."
Ricchiuto also rebuffs the allegation in the complaint that IU's safety plan would run afoul of the state's ban on "vaccine passports."
"Moreover, even if the Vaccine Passport Law is deemed to apply to IU, its COVID-19 Vaccine Policy does not require documentation of vaccine status, only an attestation that students have been vaccinated," the response states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.