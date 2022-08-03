INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana enters August, the state is continuing to see slowly increasing COVID-19 activity, with case and hospitalization numbers rising.
Those rates are still relatively low considering the two-and-a-half-year history of the pandemic, but numbers are higher than they were at the same time a year ago and continuing to show a steady increase.
For the week ended July 18, the most recent full-week data available, the state saw 867 new admissions to Indiana hospitals for COVID-19.
That's up 780 admissions for the week prior. It's also higher than the 720 admissions for the week ended July 26, 2021.
Hospital admissions have been rising steadily since hitting an all-time low in April this year, when weekly new admits were only about 130 new patients. They've been ticking up week-to-week ever since, however.
Despite the increases, hospital admissions are still relatively low compared to heights they did hit over the last year. At the worst, the state saw nearly 3,300 patients admitted for COVID-19 in a single week back in January.
It's unclear whether the state will see a renewed surge into fall and winter as it did in both 2020 and 2021. Colder weather both seasons brought on significantly higher COVID-19 activity, suggesting the virus may experience seasonal ups and downs similar to influenza.
Cases have been rising steadily week-to-week since all-time lows hit in April, although state case tracking has become a less reliable measure of virus activity due to the rise of at-home testing, many of which likely aren't reported and masking the true number of new infected individuals in the community.
Still, based on the state's data, cases are up more than 10 times compared to April. Back then, Indiana logged about 1,200 cases per week, but that figure has recently been more than 15,000 per week.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers are in the process of formulating new COVID-19 booster shots that would be available this fall, with updated formulas aiming to protect against newer variants of the virus including the highly-contagious omicron variant.
About 3.8 million Hoosiers had received a full vaccine dosage from January 2021 through now, but only about half of those people went on to receive at least one booster dose of the vaccine.
Vaccines didn't make individuals impervious to infection, although unvaccinated individuals caught the virus at about a 2-to-1 rate compared to those who had their shots.
That being said, vaccinated individuals suffered serious complications from the virus far less often. More than 90% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, while about 3-in-4 who died were unvaccinated.
Those disparities exist despite the fact that vaccinated individuals are, on average, older and therefore have a higher baseline risk of developing serious symptoms or dying from COVID-19.
