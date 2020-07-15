Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.