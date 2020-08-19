FREMONT — After some 150 days off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Community Schools was the last in Steuben County to open its doors for instruction.
Superintendent Bill Stitt said was thankful for the delay from Aug. 12 to Monday.
“First day felt like a normal first day of school. I love the energy,” Stitt said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the nation, the first day and subsequent days will be different. Students are wearing masks and there’s a mix of in-class and at-home learning.
There are at least 300 students in each building, with the elementary leading the pack with 378 students. Overall, there are 983 students at Fremont this fall, Stitt reported to the Board of Trustees on Monday. He also expressed his thanks for the delay of the start of school.
Stitt said just about 14% of the student body is taking part in e-learning to start the school year. The majority of the students learning at home are in the elementary school where 67 have chosen that option. There are 37 participating in e-learning at the high school and 31 in the middle school.
In addition, to enable distancing, students in the elementary are having their lunch in classrooms.
“Lunch in the elementary classrooms went very smoothly,” Stitt reported.
In other business, with the start of the school year there were a number of position changes.
Here are the resignations accepted by the board: Miranda Brubaker, sixth grade basketball coach; Craig Helfrich, second grade teacher; Sarah Koch, seventh and eighth grade teacher; Suzanne Nafziger, high school alternative resource teacher; Dan Disser, middle school football coach; and Leanne Lies, high school assistant girls tennis coach.
New hires included: Shae Rhonehouse, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Kyle Foerg, seventh and eighth grade assistant football coach; Kasie Greenler, elementary science; Robbie Clary, eighth grade mathematics teacher; Gayle Camp, teacher mentor for Shea Eldridge; Erin Seeman, teacher mentor for Kasie Greenler; Mary Sacquitne, teacher mentor for Morgan Travis and second grade chair; Jacqueline Vreeland, middle school clinic; and Sarah Foster, telehealth nurse.
Transfers included: Morgan Travis, transferred from elementary science teacher to second grade teacher; Shea Eldridge, transferred from elementary science teacher to fourth grade teacher; Randy David, transferred from third grade teacher to fourth grade teacher; Dawn Melchi, transferred from first grade teacher to kindergarten teacher; Cindy Callahan, transferred from fourth grade teacher to third and fourth grade e-learning teacher; and Jessica Sattison, transferred from kindergarten teacher to kindergarten through second grade e-learning teacher.
