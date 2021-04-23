INDIANAPOLIS — One in four vaccine-eligible people now living in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties has now received a full vaccine regimen and is consider fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
But the region saw a significant drop in new vaccines for the first time, suggesting that demand is starting to fade fast.
As of Friday, more than 1.68 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana also saw a notable dropoff in the number of people being vaccinated.
For the state — and not nearly as much for local counties — part of the drop may be due to the continuing pause on distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine use. The state had been utilizing Johnson & Johnson vaccine primarily at its drive-thru mass vaccination clinics, which have temporarily had to switch over to two-dose vaccines in the meantime.
Federal agencies are still investigating an issue with severe blood clots that may be connected to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in some extremely rare instances.
Six women had reported developing blood clots in a vein that drains the brain within two weeks after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with some suggestion that the women may have had low platelet counts, similar to reports of possible blood clots seen in the AstraZeneca vaccine in use in Europe.
The symptom, while serious, appears to be exceedingly rare — there were six reports out of nearly 7 million who had received the vaccine making longer odds than one in a million.
Federal agencies has paused use of the vaccine while it looks into the issue. Not only are the blood clots more serious than typical clots that usually appear in the legs, normal treatments using blood thinners can make these particular types of clots worse, so treatment suggestions are also being developed if the symptom presents in more people.
A stoppage in Johnson & Johnson distribution, however, wouldn’t explain slowing vaccination numbers in local counties, as none of the four counties regularly stocked that vaccine even before the pause.
DeKalb County had recently reported an increasing problem with no-shows for their vaccine appointments, while Noble County noted that last week was the first week so far that it had more vaccine than it had people willing to come in to get it.
Local counties had a total of 1,490 first-timers come in for vaccinations this past week, while 2,478 received a second shot to become fully vaccinated.
Both of those numbers a down, falling by half from 2,987 first-timers last week and 2,884 fully vaccinated.
The state also saw drops in its vaccinations, with 134,910 first-timers and 157,783 full vaccinations, also both down from about 227,000 and 175,000, respectively, the week before.
Vaccines are available to all Hoosiers 16 and older, which took effect last week. That’s full eligibility for the state at this point, as no vaccine is approved for use in people younger than 16 at this point.
Teens 16 and 17 are only able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
People can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 to register by phone.
In total, 25.82% of the four counties’ eligible residents have been vaccinated, although that continues to be with Steuben County being ahead, LaGrange County being behind and Noble and DeKalb counties coming it at about the average.
In Steuben County, 8,793 people are fully vaccinated, a rate of 34.86% of that county’s eligible population. DeKalb County is third in raw numbers of fully vaccinated but second in percentage, with 7,356 fully vaccinated for 25.6%. Noble County is the opposite, with slightly more people vaccinated at 7,384 but back a bit in rate at 24.46% because of the county’s larger population.
LaGrange County is tracking behind with 4,281 people fully vaccinated, a rate of 18.79%. That remains second-lowest of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Across Indiana as a whole, 31% of eligible Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 43.9% have received at least their first shot.
Older Hoosiers, who have been eligible the longest, still lead with more than 70% vaccinations for people over 70. Vaccination rates are steadily lower for each age group under that, with less than 10% of those younger than 30 fully vaccinated.
Those youngest groups, however, have only been eligible to receive vaccines for less than a month and second shots are scheduled three or four weeks after the first, depending on the brand of shot, so numbers for younger age groups may tick up quickly in the next few weeks as those people come back for their second doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.