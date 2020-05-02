INDIANAPOLIS — After one day with no new deaths, Noble County reported another two fatalities from COVID-19, continuing a recent streak of deaths in nursing homes.
As of Saturday's noon update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Noble County added two more deaths to take its total to 14 overall.
The county has had nearly daily deaths from the virus. Prior to last Saturday, Noble County had four deaths, but over the last week the county has logged 10 more.
Noble County is tied for the 10th-highest death rate per capita at 2.9 deaths per 10,000 people.
Noble County has been battling outbreaks at two nursing homes — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — which are the main hotspots of virus activity in the county.
No other deaths have recently been reported in the other three counties. LaGrange County is holding at two deaths, while DeKalb and Steuben counties each have had one.
In total, 1,115 Hoosiers have died from coronavirus, with 53 new deaths statewide since Friday.
As for new cases, Noble County has increased to 84 cases overall, followed by LaGrange County at 27, Steuben County at 26 and DeKalb County at 21. Elsewhere in the region, Allen County has recorded 600 cases to date, followed by Elkhart County at 295, Kosciusko County at 36 and Whitley County at 21.
On Saturday, Indiana surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 tests processed, with 104,141 overall. The state recorded another big day of testing, processing about 4,500 tests, the second-highest to date after Friday's one-day record of 4,641.
On Friday, Gov. Eric. Holcomb announced he would roll back Indiana's stay-at-home order that had been in place for slightly over a month, instead transitioning the state into a five-stage reopening plan.
Starting Monday, non-essential businesses previously shuttered will be able to reopen, with some retail and commercial businesses limited to partial capacity.
Holcomb warned that it's likely Indiana will see an uptick in cases as more people return to work and public spaces, but that the state will be monitoring key metrics to ensure the virus isn't spiraling out of control.
Indiana is expanding testing availability with 50 new sites opening across the state and is opening a 500-person call center to conduct contact tracing, interviewing COVID-19-positive patients and then reaching out to anyone who has had close contact with them.
