INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana lawmakers encourage local communities to apply for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program to help fund local road and bridge projects, which is just opening up again following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said Community Crossings Matching Grants help cities, towns and counties fund local infrastructure projects through preservation, road construction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage.
“More and more use, coupled with age and harsh winters, have really taken a toll on some of our roadways,” Smaltz said. “Fortunately, Indiana’s long-term road funding plan and the Community Crossing Grants program continue to help local governments tackle much-needed projects and stretch their tax dollars further.”
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said Hoosier communities are eligible for a state match up to $1 million annually and the Indiana Department of Transportation opens applications twice a year. Due to COVID-19, this year’s second round of call for projects was postponed in July, but Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced that the matching grant program will resume and the new application deadline is Oct. 23.
“Roads and bridges are absolutely critical to keeping our economy moving,” Zent said. “Investing in our roads and bridges pays dividends for Hoosiers by improving quality of life, and attracting jobs and economic development opportunities.”
Counties with fewer than 50,000 residents and cities and towns with less than 10,000 residents contribute 25% of the matching funds, with larger communities contributing 50%. Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said for local units of government to be eligible, they must have an approved asset management plan and provide a funding match.
“These matching grants allow many of our small communities to complete projects they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do,” Abbott said. “Local governments should take advantage of this program whenever possible, and it’s a process that can be completed online.”
Since the program’s inception, $739 million has been awarded to support Hoosier communities and infrastructure projects around the state. Local governments can apply for the program online at in.gov/indot/4013.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.