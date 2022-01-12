INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is currently in arguably its worst spot ever during the nearly two years of the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations have both hit new all-time highs and deaths are once again rising toward record marks.
Average daily cases have crushed their previous all-time highs set in December 2020, now running about double those previous worst-ever peaks.
Hospitalizations topped their previous high point set on Nov. 30, 2020, as more than 3,400 Hoosiers are currently admitted for treatment.
And although average daily deaths are still a ways off from all-time marks of more than 100 dead per day in December 2020, this past the state saw an average of 84 Hoosiers per day reported dead.
Indiana opens 2022 with essentially no restrictions in place, one of the nation’s worst vaccination rates — worse still in northeast Indiana — and an explosive surge brought on by the new circulating omicron variant.
Over the past week, Indiana averaged 13,138 cases per day, up 54% from 8,512 cases per day the week prior.
That rate is now nearly double the previous once-all-time high of 6,895 new cases per day back in the first week of December 2020.
After hitting 4,800 cases per day as a local peak in early December 2021, activity had deflated slightly to about 4,200 per day just before the Christmas holiday.
But since, new case activity has been nearly a straight line upward, more than tripling over the last 14 days.
Hospitalizations have risen along with the rocket up in cases, hitting a new record high of 3,467 patients admitted for COVID-19 as of Monday, breaking the previous record of 3,460 set on Nov. 30, 2020. And with cases still rising, hospital numbers are expected to continue to climb, stretching already-burdened health care systems further beyond capacity.
As for deaths, the state reported an average of 84 deaths per day over the past seven days, nearly double the 44 per day reported a week back.
Among the statewide death toll were another 11 local residents of the four-county area reported dead from COVID-19.
DeKalb County lead this week with four new deaths updated to the statewide dashboard, taking its total to 127 overall. Those deaths occurred on Dec. 30 and Jan. 3, 4 and 9, which included two people 80 years old or older, one person in their 60s and one person in their 40s.
To date, DeKalb County has had four deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 16 deaths among people in their 60s, 31 deaths of patients in their 70s and 66 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Steuben County was next with three new deaths reported, hitting 100 all-time. Those deaths occurred on Dec. 28 and Jan. 7 and 10. That included one person in their 50s, one in their 70s and one in the 80-plus age group.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 50s, 21 have been people in their 60s, 31 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 36 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Noble County logged two deaths over the past week, rising to 138 all-time. One of the deaths occurred Jan. 6, while the other was an older death from Dec. 2 just recently updated to the state dashboard. Those included one death among a patient in their 60s and one at the 80-plus range.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 21 people in their 60s, 33 people in their 70s and 69 at 80 or older.
Lastly, in LaGrange County, there were two new deaths, taking the county’s total to 95. Those deaths occurred Dec. 23 and Jan. 4 and included one patient in their 60s and one at 80 or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 28 among people in their 70s and 47 people who were 80 or older.
Statewide, the “very bleak” situation forecast by Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box at the end of 2020 has come to pass and continues to worsen day by day at the moment.
Box had warned that the newly arrived omicron variant was likely to start circulating, leading to a spike in new cases on top of already-high rates the state was seeing from the still-dominant delta variant of the virus.
Although omicron has appeared to be slightly less dangerous in terms of hospitalization rate and death than the delta variant, it is another extremely infectious variant of the virus with the ability to spread quickly and widely as it replicates so quickly even vaccinated individuals are able to spread it without experiencing any symptoms of their own.
While the severity of the new variant appears less, it’s not zero, and new patients are piling on top of hospitals that have already been bulging with patients to the point of breaking staff and resource capabilities.
Although COVID-19 was not a significant feature of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address on Tuesday night — his comments were relegated to just a few brief moments at the tail end of his 30-minute speech — the governor took a moment to recognize health care workers pushed to the bring and once against begged Hoosiers to step up and get vaccinated.
Indiana is one of the nation’s least vaccinated states and northeast Indiana is one of the state’s least vaccinated regions. LaGrange County is the county’s least vaccinated, while Noble and DeKalb counties are both in the bottom 20%.
“I want to thank over 3.5 million Hoosiers who are vaccinated and those getting boosted,” Holcomb said to applause from legislators that was started by Democratic lawmakers but picked up by others in the chamber. “You are a big reason our hospital network hasn’t collapsed. We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU, and they don’t die. If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage — I plead — I beg of you to speak to your doctor and do so.”
What’s been consistent since July when the delta variant arrived in Indiana is that more than 80% of hospitalizations and deaths have been and continue to be the state’s unvaccinated, despite the fact that those Hoosiers now make up a minority of the state’s overall population.
