INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on April 7 in a lawsuit over how much power the governor can execute during a public emergency and whether the Indiana General Assembly is within its rights to give itself more of a say.
Eric J. Holcomb, Governor of the State of Indiana v. Rodric Bray, et al. will go before the justices at 9 a.m. next Thursday.
House Enrolled Act No. 1123 of 2021 requires the General Assembly to convene in an “emergency session” when the Legislative Council adopts a resolution that makes certain findings.
At heart, that bill allowed the legislature to call itself into special session, previously a power reserved only for the governor outside of the assembly's typical session that runs from January through spring.
The bill, which was passed by the state's Republican supermajority which also overrode Holcomb's veto on a party-line vote, came in response to outcry from the COVID-19 pandemic, when lawmakers decried the governor's handling of the state's response including stay-at-home orders, capacity restrictions, business closures and mask mandates, among others.
The governor sued for an injunction and a declaration that the legislation violates Article 3, Section 1 and Article 4, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution after lawmakers overrode his veto.
“If House Enrolled Act 1123 becomes law and can be used by the General Assembly it will create significant uncertainty and solidify the controversy over its constitutionality as a matter of immediate and substantial public interest,” Holcomb wrote in his veto letter in 2021. “In addition, any legislative actions taken during an unconstitutional special session will be void and thus open and subject to legal challenges to set them aside. Government should serve as a steady foundation during a time of crisis. Avoidable legal action during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state.”
The Marion Superior Court granted summary judgment to the defendants and the governor appealed to the state's high court.
The Indiana Supreme Court has granted transfer and assumed jurisdiction over the appeal.
