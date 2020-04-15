AUBURN — Mike Ley, mayor of Auburn, has released his weekly blog addressing the COVID-19 pandemic:
“I am saddened to share that we were informed earlier today (Tuesday) of the first DeKalb County death due to COVID-19. Our hearts and prayers go out to the patient’s family.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, I am extremely grateful to all the frontline workers — healthcare workers, police, fire, EMT and all those keeping essential businesses moving forward. Thank you seems insufficient, but we are indebted to you for all you’re doing.
Also, we appreciate everyone’s compliance with the stay-at-home order. It is helping keep the cases low (seven to date) in DeKalb County. I think this is evidence that we’re on the right track in terms of protecting citizens and curbing the spread of the virus. In fact, Gov. Holcomb shared (Monday) that the state is seeing the effects of social distancing and it is making a positive difference.
That said, the peak is yet to come, so social distancing is still very crucial. A new way to stay updated is through the Indiana State Department of Health’s new dashboard, which tracks data, including ICU bed and ventilator capacity, by county.
Assistance from Union Township
I know that many have come upon harder financial times with the negative economic effects of the pandemic. I’ve been in touch with Craig Bassett, Union Township trustee, and he asked that I share that the township office is open and taking applications from Union Township residents for assistance with utilities or rent. Applications are being taken over the phone (925-3564).
Craig asked for patience as they manage requests and also encourages residents to stay in touch with their utility provider or bank/landlord and to pay what they can. Finally, he said the township office is working with other agencies for food and clothing and can provide referrals.
Spring cleanup
As a reminder, Republic Services postponed spring cleanup, so please don’t put your items at the curb. Spring cleanup will be rescheduled, but that will not occur until the state stay-at-home order is lifted and normal operations resume. We will communicate a date on social media as soon as it’s been set.
Strategic planning underway
While city departments have been working to address the immediate needs resulting from the pandemic, we are also working diligently on our visions for the community. We are using this time to lay the groundwork and formulate our strategy on several exciting initiatives, including Tree Commission plans, a residential sidewalk maintenance/replacement program, and a railroad overpass. More to come on all these in the months ahead.
Coming together in spirit
Finally, I want you to know that I am praying for our community, our state and our country leaders, as well as all of those who have been affected by this pandemic in one way or another. Please continue to look out for your fellow neighbors. We will get through this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.