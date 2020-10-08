INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County has recorded its 33rd death from COVID-19.
According to the Indiana State Health Department's Thursday update, the death occurred on Tuesday.
It's the first new COVID-19 death in Noble County since Sept. 8. The new death in Noble County was one of 15 recorded statewide on Thursday. The state has posted double-digit death totals on 13 of the last 16 days.
According to demographic data provided by the state, the new death was a person in their 70s.
To date, 22 deaths in Noble County have been patients 80 years old or older, eight have been in their 70s, one person in their 60s and two people in their 50s.
No one younger than 50 has died in Noble County, despite the county have more than 550 cases among those age groups since March.
No other information was available about the deceased.
The new death in Noble County has followed some recent deaths in other area counties, including a death in Steuben County on Sept. 26, as well as deaths in LaGrange and Steuben counties both on Oct. 3.
No other counties had new deaths on Thursday. LaGrange County remains at 12, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at nine, according to the state. The DeKalb County Health Department has stated that 16 COVID-19-positive patients have died to date, although that number has not been reflected in the state dashboard.
Statewide death numbers have been ticking upward as the state is seeing some of the highest case counts ever and as hospitalizations for COVID-19 have again risen to levels not seen since June.
After averaging 30 deaths per day in May, the state saw marked improvement as average deaths dropped to 16 per day in June, then continued to drop to just under 10 per day in July.
Since then, however, average deaths have been increasing, although at a slow rate. In August, the daily average crept just above 10, rose to 11 per day in September and has now increased to about 14 per day so far in October.
The statewide hospital census has also seen a recent increase with the number of patients rising from 754 on Sept. 19 to as high as 1,138 on Monday, the highest point since late May. Numbers have come down a little since, to 1,110 as of Wednesday, the most recent data available.
This week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted that biggest hotspot currently is in southwest Indiana — as far away from the northeast corner as one can get — although the region here hasn't been exempt from recent increases. In September, Steuben and DeKalb counties both saw case counts increase at a rate faster than the state average and the four counties all lost at least some ground in the weekly COVID-19 transmission metrics released by the state on Wednesdays.
Although all four counties remain in the yellow for "moderate" spread, DeKalb and Steuben counties have numbers that are on the higher ends of that range, putting them in danger of potentially bumping up to the next grade, orange, if the situation worsens.
As for cases on Thursday, the state hit another high mark, posting 1,450 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest total ever and the highest total ever reported on a Thursday.
The only time one-day case counts have been higher was last week on Friday, when the state logged 1,464 new cases. It's the third time statewide cases have been over 1,400 in the last week, a mark the state had never crossed prior to now.
The increase in cases hasn't been driven by major increases in testing either, as testing numbers have remained fairly flat recently and positivity rates are up above 5%.
Thursday the state reported nearly 26,000 total tests but has a one-day positivity return of 5.61%, the ninth time in 11 days the rate has topped 5%.
Five percent is a benchmark for the state, in which Indiana officials have stated they'd like to remain under.
Local case counts continued to climb this week at higher numbers, with three of four counties posting double-digit case increases on Thursday.
DeKalb County increased 12 cases, following by LaGrange and Steuben counties, which each added 10. Noble County had the lowest increase of five new cases.
