INDIANAPOLIS — Flu is still yet to arrive in force in Indiana, as the state reported another week of "minimal" flu activity.
That's amid a backdrop of COVID-19 cases raging around the state.
The Indiana State Department of Health's statewide flu surveillance network reported 68 influenza-like illnesses around the state in the week ending Oct. 23, similar to the numbers recorded in the two weeks prior.
That received an activity rating of "minimal" from the state for the third-straight week.
The state has also seen no deaths from flu yet this season.
The numbers being recorded right now are typical for October in Indiana and are actually running slightly higher than past years.
Flu activity typically hits its highest point in Indiana in December/January/February.
The state health department noted that minor COVID-19 might be classified as "influenza-like illnesses" since the two viruses have similar symptoms, so expectations are that flu numbers may run a little higher than normal years.
The state health department lab has yet to identify and flu strains from samples collected and tested at the lab.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases around the state have hit their highest levels ever in recent weeks as statewide testing is capturing thousands of positive tests every day.
In the 2019-2020 season, the state recorded a total of 132 deaths attributed to flu, which was average in comparison to other years. That was up from 113 deaths in 2018-2019.
The worst flu season in recent history was 2017-2018, when 336 deaths were recorded around the state.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
