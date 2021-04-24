INDIANAPOLIS — After seeing weekly increases in COVID-19 activity, Indiana saw numbers deflate a little this past week.
There were no new deaths reported across the four-county area, either, which is also an improvement over the last few weeks.
Indiana as a whole saw decreases in new cases and positivity and hospitalizations have remained mostly flat over the past week, a chance in pace from slow increases week to week.
The state average approximately 978 cases per day over the last week, which is down from 1,150 cases per day last week and lower than the 1,081 cases per day the week before.
Positivity has fallen a little bit too, dropping to 3.38% from 3.9 a week ago. Hospitalizations have remained mostly flat, with 846 patients in treatment as of Saturday, down a little from 861 patients a week ago. Daily deaths have also dropped, too, from about 11 per day a week ago to eight per day this past week.
All of those signs are positive progress after COVID-19 activity had been ticking up week to week from about mid-March through recently.
That being said, progress has been somewhat regional as northern Indiana has shown more COVID-19 activity recently compared to central and southern regions of the state. In the past week’s COVID county ratings, all of northern Indiana was in yellow for moderate spread of the virus, while seven counties — all located in the north — were rated orange for high spread of the virus.
Vaccine distribution across the state has continued to rise, with more than 1.7 million Hoosiers now fully vaccinated, representing about 31% of all Hoosiers.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for assistance.
Locally, COVID-19 activity was mixed, with some counties seeing an increase in new cases and other seeing a decrease.
Steuben County added 76 cases, DeKalb County increased 75 cases, Noble County was up 65 cases and LaGrange County reported 55 new cases.
Compared to last week, Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties all had increased case counts, while Noble County’s cases were down from a week ago.
No new deaths were reported in the region, with DeKalb County remaining at 84 deaths all time, Noble County at 83, LaGrange County at 70 and Steuben County at 57.
