LIGONIER — A brief break for nonessential business for Ligonier’s board of works led up to this week’s longer meeting approving different smaller projects.
One provision in Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order was that public boards should save nonessential business for after the order is lifted, to maintain transparency and keep information accessible.
One of the more visible projects the board approved was to beautify the area around Ligonier’s new welcome signs.
Right now, three signs stand at the entrances of town, and two more are coming.
The signs, made by Countryscapes, sit atop wooden posts. Entering town, the signs look nice, but when exiting, there’s not much decoration.
“The backs of them look kind of shabby,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said.
So, the city is again working with Countryscapes to spruce them up a bit.
The plan is to install flower boxes on the front and plant arborvitaes, which are ornamental evergreen trees, at the back.
This plan, which will cover all five of the signs, will cost $1,678.75 in total.
The flower boxes and watering costs will come from the city’s beautification fund, and the trees will come from a monetary gift from the Ball family.
The board also approved an interlocal agreement between it and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department to help get a coordinator for the Spillman communications system.
Ligonier Chief of Police and Public Safety Coordinator Bryan Shearer explained this agreement means the board of works will help pay for this position for two years.
“When it initially started, they had the thought that maybe we would do this forever,” Shearer said. “And we made that really clear that this is two years only to get the to get the program started.”
The board of works will make a $10,000 payment in both 2020 and 2021 for the Spillman coordinator, a position that covers the entire county.
Shearer also updated the board on bids opening last week for the upcoming fire station.
The total original cost for the fire station came out to $6.5 million, but the lowest bid came in from Schenkel Construction in Fort Wayne at $5,389,974.
“The costs were lower than what we anticipated,” Shearer said, “and that will only be better, that our bond will be lower, than we first thought.”
A bid will be awarded at next week’s redevelopment commission meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at city hall.
