ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging will be opening a Senior Safe Shop for all residents 60 and older at Fairview Missionary Church.
In partnership with the Steuben County United Way and Fairview Missionary Church, the COA will provide a safe, controlled location for seniors to access essential items.
The shop will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting April 21.
Located at the gym entrance of the church, designated areas will be set up to allow older residents to pick up essential items including food, toiletries, paper supplies, laundry supplies, medical essentials and water.
Offering a safe, controlled environment by placing a limit on the number of people entering, all staff and volunteers will take precautionary measures before entering to work.
A shopping checklist will be provided to clients to complete so items can potentially be available in the following weeks. This will allow for orders to be pre-packaged for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Additionally, a space will be designated to assist and educate seniors on setting up Walmart and/or Meijer accounts and placing online orders for pick up or delivery. This will allow people to continue to utilize these services.
Through a grant made possible by the Steuben County United Way, the COA will purchase items from local stores to continue to support our community. Donations for items will be taken at the door to provide continued funding for purchase needs.
Meanwhile, STAR Transportation can now provide delivery of groceries to homes under COVID-19 Federal Transit Administration Guidelines. For any resident in the county wanting delivery service, please contact STAR Transportation, 665-9856.
Service will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations for deliveries are greatly appreciated in order to continue to provide this needed service.
If you are interested in donating to the essential store or would like to volunteer, contact the Steuben County Council on Aging at 665-8191.
For transportation needs call 665-9856
