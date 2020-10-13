ANGOLA — The Angola COVID-19 Task Force decided to deny allowing the city planning and economic development office an intern during a short phone meeting Monday.
Councilman Dave Martin sits on the task force and said since City Hall is still locked down to the public, the decision was made to not allow an outside intern.
“We respectfully said with City Hall still shut down to the public, we didn’t feel comfortable with an intern for that purpose,” Martin said.
Currently, the only interactions with the public inside City Hall are at a specific desk on the main level of the building that is set up specifically for those with an appointment to meet with a city official.
All city council, boards or commission meetings are taking place either virtually or at the Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola.
The Task Force approved a drive-through event to take place on Oct. 25 at the Selman Timber Frame for Steuben County Special Olympics.
Martin said there were zero issues found by the Task Force with the event taking place, as COVID-19 protections will be followed by all involved parties.
The Angola Parks and Recreation board also approved the event at a meeting held last week.
The Angola COVID-19 Task Force makes decisions on the use of city property or personnel based on COVID-19 precautions and best practices. Decisions are then forwarded onto the mayor for his approval, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.