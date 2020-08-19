INDIANAPOLIS — For the second Wednesday in a row, statewide COVID-19 testing numbers plummeted, leading to artifically low numbers of new cases.
As of Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state reported just 489 new cases, about 60% of case number reported Tuesday.
The result isn’t the sign of a sudden improvement in new infections, however, as testing rates were slashed compared to the day prior. On Wednesday, the state processed just 9,029 tests, almost half of the 17,656 done the day before.
Despite the huge one-day drop in testing numbers, the statewide positivity did increase from Tuesday to 5.42%. Still, that percentage is lower than last week, when the state was running more than 6%.
The state also logged 14 new deaths, coming off Tuesday’s 28 deaths.
Indiana has had large drops in its reported over the last two Wednesday with no explanation as to why the numbers suddenly cut in the middle of the week.
Historically, Mondays have also been the lowest one-day totals, with cases and testing generally rising as the week carries one.
But last week, testing dropped to 7,500 when the state had otherwise been testing 10,000-19,000 people per day, while this week, the testing total 9,000 after running around 13,000-17,000 in the week prior.
Locally, case numbers barely moved in the four-county region on a day when overall state numbers were low.
DeKalb County added four cases and Steuben County increase two, while Noble and LaGrange counties were unchanged from the day before.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29 all-time, LaGrange at 10, DeKalb at four and Steuben at three.
Cases and hospitalizations have been rising recently in Noble County, where the county health officer confirmed a new outbreak of cases in the assisted living facility at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
The nursing home at Sacred Heart had gone through an outbreak earlier in the pandemic, which led to 39 resident and staff cases and seven resident deaths, according to state data.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said some residents were hospitalizated but have recovered and returned, while a testing battery of residents and staff members has been underway to help identify any other undetected cases and cut off wider spread.
